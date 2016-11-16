6 Colours for the different sections of the house for peace

How often have you wondered about the change in the environment of your house if the wall colors are changed? Most often people are so worried about the drastic changes they may have to make in furniture and décor if there is a change in wall color that they defer it for several years. Many times we avoid using bold colors or heavy shades on walls for fear that it may turn out to be overly dramatic or make the region dark.

In this ideabook we shall try to address these doubts of our readers by taking a tour of different environments that incorporate color and with it provide a stamp of identity to all the decoration and space. As we know, colors can transform our emotions and fill us with life and energy which is why it is only a question of letting oneself be guided by intuition.

Here are 6 Colors that people in general are loathe to apply in their house but you would be surprised by the combinations these have been used with to decorate walls and enhance décor.