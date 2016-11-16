Your browser is out-of-date.

36 ideas for a minimalist style that only people with taste can love

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
A home with minimalist design not only has a modern look, but also provides a relaxing space that is devoid of chaos. By combining aesthetics with functionality, it truly represents the mantra of ‘less in more’. The key to a minimalist home is organization as everything needs to have a designated space where it can be stored when not in use. The style also makes use of the available elements in the home, such as natural light, to keep the fixtures to a minimum. Similarly, white is a favourite colour of the minimalist style.

However, the minimalist look is not for everyone. Only a few people appreciate the style that it brings to a home. Take a look at these 36 designs to see whether or not you are a fan.

1. Perfection with minimum accessories

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
2. A stylish kitchen the combines everything without appearing cluttered

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Minimalist kitchen
3. The minimalist look can extend to stairs with a sheer glass safety rail

TOTAL WHITE, Serenella Pari design Serenella Pari design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
4. A spacious and well-organized kitchen with everything hidden away

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist houses
5. A minimalist solution to creating a divider in the entrance area

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist living room
6. Kitchen with minimal play of contrast shades

viavenezia, ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN ALESSIO TOSTI DESIGN Minimalist kitchen Wood White
7. A smart divider between the living area and the bedroom

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist living room
8. The timeless style of a minimalist bathroom

homify Minimalist bathroom
9. An L-shaped minimal kitchen that keep the area looking spacious

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist kitchen
10. White walls and cement floors are minimal but stylish

venticinque, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Minimalist living room
11. An open feel with minimalist design

Z House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Minimalist living room Wood
Z House

12. Living room with light toned wood contrasted by a few black elements

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist living room
13. A clutter-free minimal bathroom with a large mirror

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
14. A minimalist loft makes the most of natural light

01_appartamento a Verona, moovdesign moovdesign Minimalist houses
15. A small open kitchen with storage along the passageway

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist kitchen
16. Space-saving design embeds the lights in the ceiling

Radiant White, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
17. Straight lines make a simple bathroom look sophisticated

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist bathroom
18. A double bed floating in the middle of the room

homify Minimalist bedroom
19. Tempered glass showers to keep every corner of the bathroom bright

Loft interior in rural complex, Edoardo Pennazio Edoardo Pennazio Minimalist bathroom
20. A clever solution for a bed in a studio

scomparire a Milano, ristrutturami ristrutturami Minimalist living room
21. Open plan dining and kitchen for cooking and serving meals for a large family

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist kitchen White
22. All-white living room is quintessentially minimalist

ostia lido, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist living room
23. White and beige bathroom retains natural light

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
24. This linear kitchen is a minimalist design

Casa A&C, Giuseppina PIZZO Giuseppina PIZZO Minimalist kitchen
See minimalist kitchen designs here.

25. A tub in a wasted corner

case Bircat, Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Minimalist bathroom
26. Minimalist space on a budget

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist living room
27. High ceilings in a minimal apartment

homify Minimalist living room
28. Bathroom with a lovely play of contrasts

CASA C+D, 3C+M architettura 3C+M architettura Minimalist bathroom
29. A minimalist solution for a divider in the kitchen

homify Minimalist kitchen White
30. A room with a see-through bathroom

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist bedroom Beige
31. Another idea for a room with a bath

Villa vista mare a Bergeggi (SV), Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Minimalist bedroom
32. A long counter in a minimalist kitchen

RIQUALIFICAZIONE DI UN LOTTO GOTICO, STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI STUDIO DI ARCHITETTURA LUISELLA PREMOLI Minimalist kitchen
33. Space-saving storage in the corridor

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
34. Custom-built shelves provide space-saving solutions in the room

Loft DUQUE DE ALBA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
35. A terrace with ultra-modern sculptural furniture

Attico sullo Stretto, Mobilificio Marchese Mobilificio Marchese Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
36. Minimalist terrace with wood flooring and straight-lined furniture

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
See A Minimalist Home for an Indian Family for a gorgeous home in the minimalist style.

11 False ceiling designs you can't stop looking at!
From these photos, which element of the minimalist style caught your eye? Answer in the comments.


