A beautiful and furnished 7000 Sqft family home in Noida

Inspired by the interior architects at Mariangel Coghlan in Mexico, a luxurious and charming residence which combines aesthetic appeal with functionality nicely was planned for Greater Noida, India . It blends contemporary, vintage and rustic elements for a unique decor scheme, while soft and soothing hues ensure a comfy and calm ambiance. The bar, family room and media room surprise with bold colours, while indoor plants play a major role in filling the interiors with freshness. Sleek and smart storage solutions and fashionable lights will also leave you impressed.
Soft shades of blue, grey and white make the living space cosy and soothing, while sunlight enters through the large windows to ensure brightness. Large, sleek coffee tables, the fireplace and a vintage cupboard in the corner add warmth of wood here. Sheer curtains, patterned cushions, indoor greens and a plush rug make for a dreamy atmosphere.
Sleek wall-mounted wooden shelves add storage as well as display space in the living room.
A large wooden table surrounded by elegant grey and blue chairs make for memorable dining experiences. Trendy black lamps, a vintage wooden sideboard, a large mirror and a tall, lush indoor plant add loads of charm to the setting.
Brick-finish walls, sleek white cabinets, modern appliances and a bunch of colourful flowers make the kitchen lively and bright. Sliding wooden doors keep the pantry out of sight, while the large island comes with in-built shelves for storage.
The dark and bold accent wall holds the practical TV unit which offers numerous shelves and cabinets for easy organisation. Wooden touches offer cosiness, while the plush grey sofa goes well with the decor.
Amply lighted and ventilated by a large glass window, the family room surprises with vibrant dashes of orange, blue, purple and lively prints. Cosy seating and smart storage units make this space ideal for both kids and grownups. Indoor greens add homeliness to the spacious and airy room.
The white study unit is an intelligent combination of open shelves, closed drawers and sleek desks. Books, bright paintings and knickknacks add visual interest here, white trendy chairs invite you to sit and study, work or have intellectual discussions.
Rich tones of red, grey, brown and wood come together in this elegant and lavish bar area. Sleek shelves and racks hold all bar essentials, while stylish seating and chic lights encourage you to socialise.
Quirky wall decor pieces and fun posters add oodles of charm to another corner in the bar. The bold red seating goes well with the solid wooden table, while industrial lighting makes a unique style statement.
Soothing shades of blue, grey and white make this bedroom serene and cosy. Plush bedding, patterned fabrics, sleek storage units, and rustic wooden beams on the ceiling ensure both modern and vintage charm. Large windows bring in lots of sunlight, while the bright yellow flowers spice up the space.
A quirky textured sink, a solid wooden counter, and a distressed wood mirror go into making this bathroom quaint and unusual. The bright flowers and towels add vibrant touches to the space.
