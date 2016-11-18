Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and furnished 7000 Sqft family home in Noida

Justwords Justwords
Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
Inspired by the interior architects at Mariangel Coghlan in Mexico, a luxurious and charming residence which combines aesthetic appeal with functionality nicely was planned for Greater Noida, India . It blends contemporary, vintage and rustic elements for a unique decor scheme, while soft and soothing hues ensure a comfy and calm ambiance. The bar, family room and media room surprise with bold colours, while indoor plants play a major role in filling the interiors with freshness. Sleek and smart storage solutions and fashionable lights will also leave you impressed.

Inviting living

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Soft shades of blue, grey and white make the living space cosy and soothing, while sunlight enters through the large windows to ensure brightness. Large, sleek coffee tables, the fireplace and a vintage cupboard in the corner add warmth of wood here. Sheer curtains, patterned cushions, indoor greens and a plush rug make for a dreamy atmosphere.

Charming and practical

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Sleek wall-mounted wooden shelves add storage as well as display space in the living room.

Luxurious dining

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

A large wooden table surrounded by elegant grey and blue chairs make for memorable dining experiences. Trendy black lamps, a vintage wooden sideboard, a large mirror and a tall, lush indoor plant add loads of charm to the setting.

White and spacious kitchen

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Brick-finish walls, sleek white cabinets, modern appliances and a bunch of colourful flowers make the kitchen lively and bright. Sliding wooden doors keep the pantry out of sight, while the large island comes with in-built shelves for storage.

Smart media room

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The dark and bold accent wall holds the practical TV unit which offers numerous shelves and cabinets for easy organisation. Wooden touches offer cosiness, while the plush grey sofa goes well with the decor.

Colour explosion

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Amply lighted and ventilated by a large glass window, the family room surprises with vibrant dashes of orange, blue, purple and lively prints. Cosy seating and smart storage units make this space ideal for both kids and grownups. Indoor greens add homeliness to the spacious and airy room.


Pretty study nook

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The white study unit is an intelligent combination of open shelves, closed drawers and sleek desks. Books, bright paintings and knickknacks add visual interest here, white trendy chairs invite you to sit and study, work or have intellectual discussions.

Gorgeous bar

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Rich tones of red, grey, brown and wood come together in this elegant and lavish bar area. Sleek shelves and racks hold all bar essentials, while stylish seating and chic lights encourage you to socialise.

Exciting touches

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Quirky wall decor pieces and fun posters add oodles of charm to another corner in the bar. The bold red seating goes well with the solid wooden table, while industrial lighting makes a unique style statement.

Peaceful bedroom

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Soothing shades of blue, grey and white make this bedroom serene and cosy. Plush bedding, patterned fabrics, sleek storage units, and rustic wooden beams on the ceiling ensure both modern and vintage charm. Large windows bring in lots of sunlight, while the bright yellow flowers spice up the space.

Vintage bathroom

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

A quirky textured sink, a solid wooden counter, and a distressed wood mirror go into making this bathroom quaint and unusual. The bright flowers and towels add vibrant touches to the space.

Loved this gorgeous home tour? Check out another one here - A Beautifully Furnished Family Home in Nasik.

10 Ideas to decorate your home walls
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


