A beautiful family home in Rajkot

The designers from Intraspace in Rajkot bring you a colourful and stylish house today. Bright hues like blue, orange, red, green and yellow pop up here and there to add liveliness to the interiors. Wooden elements and tasteful furnishing add to the elegant ambiance inside, while trendy lights offer soothing glows in every room. Smart and sleek storage solutions make this residence a very modern and practical place to live in.
The entrance door with its wooden frame and metal filigree is a very artistic piece that allows the interior lights to shine through. The earthy-hued tiles of the patio complement the door, while the concrete finish grey wall adds personality. A contemporary light casts warm glow over the scene.
A bright green carpet, a pair of midnight blue niches, and a vibrant wooden partition that offers privacy to the living room on the other side, make the foyer lively and inviting. The simple but elegant wooden bench is equipped with beautiful patterned cushions to make waiting comfortable.
A sleek orange couch with bold patterned backrests steals the colour show in the living space. The white couch is adorned with pretty blue and green cushions as well, while the framed artworks flaunt prints of different types. A lush indoor palm and a trendy wooden coffee table complete the look here.
The grey concrete finish wall behind the sleek TV unit makes a sophisticated style statement in the living area. And the curvy silver vase adds a hint of glamour here.
With a wooden bench on one side and an interesting mix of chairs on the other, the dining table makes meals cosy and fun. A bold red table runner adds spice to the setting while stylish hanging lamps cast a pretty glow.
The open kitchen offers ample space to move around, and is fitted with sleek and glossy cabinets for all storage needs. The smooth black countertop contrasts the white cabinets nicely, and a solid wooden beam on the ceiling helps in demarcating the dining from the kitchen.
Brick tiles on the walls and bright light bulbs add a rustic and warm touch to this elegant bedroom. The black and wooden closet makes a bold statement, while the patterned bedspread adds visual interest to the space.
The smooth and dark wooden closets in this bedroom offer tons of space for storing anything and everything. And they also add a warm touch to the space, besides flanking the stylish TV unit. Don’t miss how the bright yellow pillows add colour to the bedroom.
