Whether a couple loves to take pictures or likes collecting memories from years gone by, this photograph themed wall will certainly strike a chord. Placed against a soft pink background, the black and white photos in neat white frames have a stark beauty to them. The couple can capture all their important moments from dating to old age on this wall as the years go by. Different shapes and sizes of the frames helps to break the monotony of the wall.

Here are some more bedroom wall ideas for compact homes.