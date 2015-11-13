The bedroom is a couple's personal haven. The rest of the house may be done with varying themes and styles, but the bedroom always reflects their personal style and attitude. While who between the two gets a bigger say is a debatable question, the bedroom is undoubtedly a place where the two can retreat back into their world. Too often though people focus on the furniture and bedding but forget an important aspect of the bedroom—the wall. Here are 5 fun bedroom wall ideas that will truly turn a bedroom into a couple's retreat.
This shimmering wall is out and out happy go lucky. So for those who love dancing, dreaming and all the fun things in life, this shimmer wall is the perfect pick. Decorated with tiny square pieces of glass and mirror, dangling from chains, this shimmering wall has a funky beauty to it. Add to this soft yellow and orange Christmas lights and the whole room gets an ethereal glow. The brownish-beige colour of the wall helps to bring out the shimmering beauty of the mirrors and lights even more.
No we are not talking about a spacious wall. This wall designed by VASECHKINDESIGN is for those who love the final frontier and all things to do with science and space. Painted a deep shade of midnight blue, the wall is peppered with tiny globes and rings in shades of blue, yellow and orange. The big blue lamp and the blue LED lights above the bed compliment the evenly spaced out pattern. All in all this entire wall creates a dark and mysterious feel in the bedroom and makes one think of all the unknown things out there.
Those who like traveling and minimalism will adore the sparse, minimal beauty of this black and white wall. The various countries of the world have been turned into white text wall art against a jet-black backdrop. The different countries names in white text has been placed haphazardly, but there is a definite pattern in the overall chaos of the wall art which travel bugs will love. Here's another text wall art idea to make the bedroom a romantic retreat.
For the bookish kinds this newspaper themed modern wall will be a dream come true. This interesting wallpaper with a print of folded newspapers instantly transforms the bedroom into a haven for those who love to write and read. And if the couple is just obsessed with keeping up with current affairs, this bookish newspaper wall will still reflect their personality.
Whether a couple loves to take pictures or likes collecting memories from years gone by, this photograph themed wall will certainly strike a chord. Placed against a soft pink background, the black and white photos in neat white frames have a stark beauty to them. The couple can capture all their important moments from dating to old age on this wall as the years go by. Different shapes and sizes of the frames helps to break the monotony of the wall.
Here are some more bedroom wall ideas for compact homes.