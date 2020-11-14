14 Window grills to give stylish edge to your windows

Windows and doors are connectors between the insides of a home and the outside world and while doors are opened only during certain times of the day due to safety issues, windows are open throughout the day. Windows bring fresh air and natural light into the house and give outsiders a peek into the environment within while allowing members inside to view street life or neighbors.Though windows are essential for every home they can also affect the safety and security of the house owners as they can allow thieves to enter and cause harm besides stealing valuable objects.

To protect their homes from burglars, people around the world have bars built into the window frame or outside made of iron and other metals. But not everyone is comfortable with bars on their windows frames and would rather prefer something more protective like grills around window frames specially for ground floor homes. Here are 14 innovative designs to help you dress up windows in an elegant manner.