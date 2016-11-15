A small and beautiful 700 sqft apartment on a budget

The use of the entrance wall of the bedroom to house cupboards is an ingenious idea, in tune with the underlying thought of utilizing every bit of available space! The niche for the television set is another creative idea that conserves space in the small bedroom.

The design team at Obradeeva has executed an innovative vision of a functional and trendy small apartment to perfection! The elegant combination of colours, practical and stylish designs and space-saving techniques is inspirational! Here's another tour you might like - A Beautiful 3bhk Family Home in Vadodara.