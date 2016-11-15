A small and beautiful 700 sqft apartment on a budget

Designing a small apartment necessitates careful planning in order to achieve optimum functionality without compromising on beauty and style! Today we’ll look at a small apartment of 65 square metres that had to be remodelled within a low budget. Undertaken by the expert team of architects at Obradeeva, the project involved the creative use of every bit of space in the apartment with the ultimate goal of creating a marvellously functional and stylish home. Let’s take a tour!
The trendy white walls and furniture, rich brown floor and stylish black accessories come together for a classy look. Two glass doors lead to a beautiful patio and are an ideal choice for a small room as they allow a flood of natural light within! The living area, study area, dining area and kitchen blend seamlessly with each other.
The living area flows into the kitchen as a single unit, yet there is a subtle demarcation thanks to the sofa that adjoins the kitchen countertop. This is a compact, functional kitchen that is loaded with style—the gleaming modern appliances contrast so exquisitely with the rich wooden cabinets! The recessed lights add a smart contemporary touch.
The small extendable glass table is a perfect choice for a small apartment! Not only is it practical and useful, it also looks classy! The impressive hanging light and intriguing wall art add to the style quotient in this area.
Like the rest of the apartment, the bathroom is compact and practical. Small blue ceramic tiles look neat and elegant and the sanitary ware is sleek and trendy. The low shower wall is a good idea in a small bathroom and the large mirror creates an illusion of space.
The bathroom also houses a clever niche where the washing machine apparatus is concealed. What ingenuity!
The rich wooden furniture looks elegant and, together with the brown floor, lends a warm, personal touch to the bedroom. We love the little lamps above the floating bedside tables on either side of the bed! This is a practical yet cosy room.
The use of the entrance wall of the bedroom to house cupboards is an ingenious idea, in tune with the underlying thought of utilizing every bit of available space! The niche for the television set is another creative idea that conserves space in the small bedroom.
The design team at Obradeeva has executed an innovative vision of a functional and trendy small apartment to perfection! The elegant combination of colours, practical and stylish designs and space-saving techniques is inspirational! Here's another tour you might like - A Beautiful 3bhk Family Home in Vadodara.