16 Ideas for making your small terrace look spectacular

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace Beige
Terraces are an extension of a home. Instead of neglecting the space, how about sprucing it up to make it look magazine-worthy like the rest of your home? In this ideabook, we’ve put together 16 different professionally designed terraces from which you can copy one that is perfect for your home.

​1. Outdoor breakfast area

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern garden Plant,Property,Furniture,Building,Chair,Table,Flowerpot,Interior design,Houseplant,Urban design
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

Create a cosy area on the terrace outside the dining area or kitchen with a green wall for privacy, wooden flooring planks and weatherproof rattan furniture. You can step out for a cup of tea in the morning or have breakfast outdoors.

2. Privacy wall that adds a natural vibe

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun Manuj Agarwal Architects Country style garden
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Use stone cladding on a privacy wall to introduce a lovely natural element that matches with the greenery on the terrace.

3. Rustic look with stone flooring and a bamboo roof

Trulli sul mare, Elena Salerno Photos Elena Salerno Photos Country style garden
Elena Salerno Photos

Elena Salerno Photos
Elena Salerno Photos
Elena Salerno Photos

Use stone flooring with bright coloured chairs and a bamboo roof that filters the sunlight to paint a pretty picture!

4. Stylish pergola

Terrace garden Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Terrace garden

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Nothing beats the elegance of a pergola on the roof and the play of light and shadow that it brings with it.

5. Add a flower border

Outdoor deck Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Outdoor deck

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Make a lovely flower border along the edge of the terrace to introduce a charming burst of colour that makes the area stunning.

6. Elegant white and black

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

Play with the spectacular contrast that black-and-white décor offers by using it on the floor, furniture and accessories to make the terrace eye-catching.


7. Sculpted roof and enchanting lighting

Arched openings at night The White Room Mediterranean style garden Concrete White
The White Room

Arched openings at night

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

Create a unique sculpted roof that has a Mediterranean feel. Decorate with tile art and gorgeous lighting to create an area that is magical at night.

8. Stunning feature wall with traditional art

THE CAFTED HOUSE , ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers Asian style garden
ar.dhananjay pund architects &amp; designers

THE CAFTED HOUSE

ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers
ar.dhananjay pund architects &amp; designers
ar.dhananjay pund architects & designers

In a traditional home, carry through the décor theme to the outdoors by painting the terrace wall with a lovely piece of folk art.

9. Cosy sit-out with greenery and artistic lighting

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern garden
AIS Designs

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

On a small apartment terrace, create a cosy seating area with a small lawn, stepping stones, greenery and diffused lighting to enjoy the outdoors.

10. How about a pool on the terrace?

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern garden
Aadyam Design Studio

URBAN NEST

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Of course, nothing is more relaxing than a water feature. A small swimming pool, waterfall or fountain on the terrace can elevate its look.

11. Relaxing wooden deck with lounge chairs

Réalisation d'une maison à ossature Bois, Inside Home Concept Inside Home Concept Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Inside Home Concept

Inside Home Concept
Inside Home Concept
Inside Home Concept

For a tiny terrace, adding wooden deck flooring, a couple of relaxing lounge chairs and some potted plants are all it takes to create a stylish area.

12. Sophisticated planter boxes

progetti, damiano damiano Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
damiano

damiano
damiano
damiano

In a modern apartment, use contemporary wall-mounted planters to match the minimalist elegance in the rest of the home.

13. Living room under the sun

.. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

..

homify
homify
homify

Make a second living room on the terrace that can be used to enjoy the sunshine when the weather is good.

14. A lush green wall

Intriguing Ikats, TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd. TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Houseplant,Window,Wood,Grass,Rectangle,Outdoor furniture,Shade,Curtain
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

Intriguing Ikats

TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

If there’s no space for anything else, decorate the wall with small planters to add a lovely natural feature to the terrace.

15. Mediterranean blue and white

The Blue Door, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Saloni Narayankar Interiors

The Blue Door

Saloni Narayankar Interiors
Saloni Narayankar Interiors
Saloni Narayankar Interiors

A classic combination for terraces, use blue and white furniture and accessories to create a relaxing area that is reminiscent of the Mediterranean.

16. A pretty hammock

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace Beige
con3studio

con3studio
con3studio
con3studio

In addition to making the area look pretty, hanging a lovely white hammock on a small terrace is perfect for relaxing on Sundays.

For more ideas for decorating small terraces, see 10 enchanting rooftop terrace ideas.

A beautiful 2bhk apartment for a newly married couple
Which is your favourite terrace design? Respond in the comments.


