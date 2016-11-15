8 Modern and elegant ideas to use stone in your house

Stones in their infinite size, shapes, colors and types are an integral part of home building and which can be used to decorate the house. Their strength and versatility allows them to be chosen for different building procedures when designing a home. There is a type and color of stone for each different style, from the most voluminous of the rustic style, to the smooth and flat to achieve the perfect look.
Here are 8 smart ideas to integrate stones in your home and enhance its style quotient.
This thick wall fashioned out of lava stones has varied shades of grey that brings a touch of strength and character to the front section of the house like the living room and foyer. Recessed lighting set on the wall on the topside lends a charming glow to the roof while upturned floor lights placed on the bottom throwing their beams up the wall generate an interesting effect of textures.
.
For a rugged garage there requires little maintenance there is nothing better than strong brick floor and cobbled stones around the entrance to make it aesthetically pleasing. The best advantage of stones is their resistance to weather changes and longevity which is a major reason for their popularity as an external cladding material. Here the stylish exterior wall of the garage has been fashioned out of brownstone to create a colorful contrast with the dark gray of cobblestones around the large green plotted plant that brings a touch of color to the area.
To bring life into the grey lava rock that absorbs all the light around it without reflecting it back, the wall has been encircled with pebbles at its base and matte porcelain tiles to that reflect the glow from lights placed in their midst. This kind of lighting and combination of rough and smooth surfaces around the rim gives the house an elegant feel that is easy to maintain.
To make the floor leading from the garage to the house durable and functional it has been paved with porphyry pavers. To reduce the gray and dull appearance of the rustic garage, large wooden planter has been created between the garage and side entrance and both doors have been created with horizontal strips to let natural light in at all hours of the day and keep the space filled with natural luminosity.
Interior decorators usually try to create fashionable backdrops for televisions in the media room or living room with wood, fibre and other fancy materials but here the home office has been given a fancy background with a stone wall. The grey wall is in perfect harmony with earthy wooden work table supported by chest of drawers and holds a desktop. The rough textures of the wall blend perfectly with the smoothness of brilliant white walls that has a floor level rim fashioned out of black granite tiles. Smooth rose tinted porcelain tiles on the floor are the perfect choice for the floor to balance the various tones in the room.
A home’s façade creates the first impression on a guest’s mind before foraying into its interiors and finely designed exteriors are always the most preferred ones. Combination of strategically placed lights and arresting surfaces highlight the interesting ebbs and planes of a rough wall of gray volcanic stone strips. This type of stone wall along the wooden door is complimented by the smooth white mosaic panels that serve as access areas of the house from the main door.
Bathroom is an ideal place to use stone as it materials here undergo a fair degree of wear and tear due to presence of excess moisture in the air. Keeping that in mind the bathroom designers here have used a pretty pink stone counter that is a perfect base for shiny white porcelain wash basins. The polished pink stone was chosen to form an enchanting contrast with dark wood of the floating cabinets under counter.
The kitchen can also take advantage of the aesthetic beauty and durability of stone. While stone tiles can make the kitchen floor look attractive, counter made of stone is also much in demand be it granite or sandstone. In this kitchen design granite has been selected instead of marble as it is much more resistant to damage from stains and heat.
If these creations in stone have piqued your interest in stone as an ideal construction material, here are ideas to made most out of stone in your home.