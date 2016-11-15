8 Modern and elegant ideas to use stone in your house

Stones in their infinite size, shapes, colors and types are an integral part of home building and which can be used to decorate the house. Their strength and versatility allows them to be chosen for different building procedures when designing a home. There is a type and color of stone for each different style, from the most voluminous of the rustic style, to the smooth and flat to achieve the perfect look.

Here are 8 smart ideas to integrate stones in your home and enhance its style quotient.