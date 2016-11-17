Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Little tricks to save money when building your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Studio Apartment, Ink Architecture Ink Architecture Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

The idea of building a house is full of stress and tension. With so many options available in the market, it is possible to get tempted by a suggestion that is not suitable for your budget.

There is so much you need to decide on, along with the materials, designs, and expenses. The key here is sticking to the techniques that support your budget throughout the construction work.

Here, we have brought to you 7 smart ways to save while constructing your dream house.

1. Microcemento

UNA CASA EN H REVESTIDA DE PIEDRA, NUÑO ARQUITECTURA NUÑO ARQUITECTURA Modern houses
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA
NUÑO ARQUITECTURA

For higher finishes, Microcemento can be the ideal choice. Being highly durable and good in quality, it is known for imparting a clear finish to the house. Due to its non-porous attribute, it can also be added into washrooms and kitchen. 

Give a dash of style to your house with several colors available in the market.

2. Choice of material

Material details Satish Jassal Architects Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Satish Jassal Architects

Material details

Satish Jassal Architects
Satish Jassal Architects
Satish Jassal Architects

Construction materials vary in types and while one comes at a low price the other can be of comparatively higher range. The key is to understand the material you are going to use in your home.

We recommend you to use the materials that can be easily availed from the nearby area. Going with distant materials is associated with transportation cost, which will ultimately lead to increase in the cost of the product. It’s a sensible solution, helping you economize the construction work.

​3. Construction Land

House Uys (2005 | 2006) Photographs: David Ross (VISI), Jan Smit Smit Architects Modern houses construction steel,shed
Smit Architects

House Uys (2005 | 2006) Photographs: David Ross (VISI), Jan Smit

Smit Architects
Smit Architects
Smit Architects

If the ground you build your house on is not even, be ready for problems coming ahead. To make the place even, there is a process of excavation and it might even require materials to fill up the space. Calculate these essentials in the beginning of the task and purchase the products in bulk. By doing this will control your expenses.

4. Find a good architect

Studio Apartment, Ink Architecture Ink Architecture Modern houses Sky,Plant,Cloud,Building,Azure,Interior design,Shade,Architecture,Window,Residential area
Ink Architecture

Studio Apartment

Ink Architecture
Ink Architecture
Ink Architecture

Having a vision of what a home should look like is not an easy job and you better get a reputed architect for this task. Essentially, you need a unique layout to display the best of your home.

An architect can give you an appropriate recommendation on the size and use of rooms. There is always a chance of negotiation while finding an architect, so, it is only going to increase the savings.

5. ​Cheap is not always the best

homify Scandinavian style gym
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don’t get carried away with the lesser cost of materials as it may not be effective for long term. There are attributes like coatings and light fixtures that define the price of a product.

Not just quality, sometimes even the style essence marks the price of a product and that is where you need to control your urge to buy it. Get the best according to performance and durability.

6. ​Light it up

homify Living roomLighting Engineered Wood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes, just the right lightings can fill all the gaps. That means you don’t really have to look for decoration material.

A nifty and spacious look can be provided to the house if you go right with the lights. Being an edgy addition to any house, these lights can be availed in a number of designs and shapes.

​7. DIY

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

There is no need to rely on someone for every little thing. Research and learn about the building industry and try to do small stuff on your own. For instance, you can plan the outdoor area yourself and select the plant of your choice.

Follow this money saving tricks while we bring to you more amazing home examples.

Before & After: 5 bedrooms with exclusive transformation
Which one of these tricks was your favourite?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks