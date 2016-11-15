11 False ceiling designs you can't stop looking at!

There are plenty of homeowners who always dream of living in a house or room that edges out in ornate corners and walls. But it's not always possible. If you are not blessed with original decorative extras, adding something is always better. In such cases, false ceiling comes to your rescue. It is an enviable ornate plasterwork effect well lit by the concealed lights. These lacy or solid designs tend to transform the way your ceilings have looked for years.

Today, we are going to uncover some false ceiling designs that are apt for all kinds of rooms and houses. Remember, if you want to get a false ceiling design at your home, it is better to enhance the height of true ceiling while getting them constructed. For the rest- here are some designer ideas and images for you!