Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Budget ways to decorate a small room

Justwords Justwords
INTERIOR CASA EN POLANCO, MaisonList MaisonList Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

One type of room that can be a real challenge to decorate is a small room! Infusing a small room with beauty and style while keeping it comfortable and functional—given the space constraints—is difficult but not impossible if one uses a touch of creativity and a dash of ingenuity! So today we’re going to have a look at 10 tips that a homeowner must keep in mind while planning the décor of a small room!

1. Uncover The Floor

Proyecto “Quinta Hunucmá”, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Colonial style living room
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Don’t conceal your floor beneath carpets and rugs. A bare floor adds to a spacious look and can be embellished with a lovely colour and sleek furniture.

2. Select Suitable Furniture

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Eclectic style living room
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

There is no need to invest in a large sofa set for a small room – try out a mix of a sofa, chairs and tables of different types that will come together harmoniously for an interesting décor and also fit comfortably in a small room.

3. Focus On Essentials

casa s_f, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern living room
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Keep it simple when buying furniture – elaborate designs may look quite overwhelming in a small room! Also, it is better to opt for multi-functional furniture that will not only be comfortable but will also utilise corners.

4. Lively Notes

Polanco Penthouse, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Modern living room
Gantous Arquitectos

Polanco Penthouse

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

Don’t hesitate to use a bit of bright colour in the décor. A splash of vibrancy in a small room can have a dramatic and cheerful effect! Take a cue from this living space designed by the architects at Gantous Arquitectos.

5. Enhance Cosiness

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

A small room immediately brings to mind a cosy atmosphere – highlight this aspect! Use appropriate furnishings and stylish accessories to make it an enjoyable, friendly room.

6. Go Neutral

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern living room
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Light colours should predominate in a small room as they create an illusion of greater space. A contrasting neutral colour or a few bright colours can then be used for a stylish or dramatic effect.


7. Use Natural Light

INTERIOR CASA EN POLANCO, MaisonList MaisonList Modern living room
MaisonList

MaisonList
MaisonList
MaisonList

Try to maximize the natural light available to eliminate dark corners that make the room look smaller than it is!

8. Wall décor

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Decorate the walls sparingly and tastefully especially if there is more than enough furniture in the room. Cluttered walls can make a room look even smaller.

9. Utilise Corners

Casa PN, ZD+A ZD+A Modern living room
ZD+A

ZD+A
ZD+A
ZD+A

Corners are an excellent place to arrange furniture as they leave space in the main part of the room, thus making it appear more spacious and uncluttered.

10. Plan The Lighting

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Minimalist living room Beige
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Lights are a crucial factor in a small room. Plan for maximum possible natural light and supplement it with artificial lights that reflect your personality and suit your budget. Recessed lights, spotlights, track lights, hanging lights and table lamps are some of the numerous options available!

These 10 sensible ideas are a brilliant way to make the most of your small room, giving it style and beauty without compromising on space and practicality! Check out another interesting story here - 9 Vastu Shastra Approved Colours to Choose For Your Rooms.

10 Decorative room divider ideas for your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks