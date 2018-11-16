A 4bhk family apartment in Bangalore

Designed and decorated in only Rs. 15 lakhs, this stylish and luxurious Bangalore apartment is a true inspiration for homeowners. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Ghar360, who filled the home with aesthetic furnishing, gorgeous partitions, smart false ceilings, trendy storage solutions and sleek elements for a contemporary look. Every room is functional, tasteful and cosy, with artworks and paintings appearing now and then for visual interest.
The formal living area is separated from the media room with the help of intricately patterned filigree panels on the right, and from the informal living space with the help of modern glass panels on the left. The furniture here is sleek, minimal, with a couple of floating shelves offering space for displaying artefacts.
A simple but elegant door marks the entrance of the apartment, while a sleek sideboard near it waits to store shoes and umbrellas. A large round mirror above the sideboard and beautifully lighted yellow niches in the wall add life to the space.
The TV in the media room has been mounted against a wall lined with grey stones for a stylish and rustic touch. The white and slim console unit and the floating shelves contrast the grey wall nicely.
A three-dimensional butterfly wall art and some vibrant painted panels add artistic touches to the informal living area. A plush white sofa and a trendy coffee table ensure relaxation, while tall glass windows bring in lots of sunlight. The pretty white temple in the corner invites you to meditate.
Sleek and ultramodern furniture in brown and white make the dining space delicious and smart. Large glass windows help sunlight to flood the area, besides offering a stunning view of the city. An indoor palm adds freshness here, while the open kitchen beckons for a closer look.
Sober and elegant colours, sleek and smooth cabinets, a convenient U-shaped layout and trendy lighting make the kitchen very welcoming and cosy. Modern appliances have been organised in customised niches, while a stylish chimney keeps odours and fumes away.
Creamy white and pale grey shades come together to fill the master bedroom with calm and comfort. The tufted headboard, the foldable white study shelf, and the black and white artwork are aesthetic touches of note here.
An array of large glass windows with sheer drapes keep the bedroom amply illuminated during the day. Floor to ceiling in-built closets on the left offer tons of storage space, while the wooden entertainment unit lends a warm touch.
Check pattern on the cream-coloured wall behind the bed and the collage of artworks make the guest bedroom a fashionable space. The bed flaunts a unique headboard, while large windows allow delightful cityscape views.
The trendy bookshelf in the guest bedroom doubles up as a study station as well as a dresser, since it comes with a mirror. A vibrant painting above the couch lends colour to this space too.
Dashes of purple, blue and yellow make the kid’s bedroom a lively and cheery place. Soft textures offer comfort, while the large white and brown storage unit keeps clutter away. The wooden study station is a practical touch with its many cabinets and shelves.
