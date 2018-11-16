Your browser is out-of-date.

A 4bhk family apartment in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
4 Bedroom Apartment Interior Design Bangalore, Ghar360 Ghar360
Designed and decorated in only Rs. 15 lakhs, this stylish and luxurious Bangalore apartment is a true inspiration for homeowners. Credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at Ghar360, who filled the home with aesthetic furnishing, gorgeous partitions, smart false ceilings, trendy storage solutions and sleek elements for a contemporary look. Every room is functional, tasteful and cosy, with artworks and paintings appearing now and then for visual interest.

Artistic touches

Drawing Room- Partition Ghar360 living room,wall partition
Drawing Room- Partition

The formal living area is separated from the media room with the help of intricately patterned filigree panels on the right, and from the informal living space with the help of modern glass panels on the left. The furniture here is sleek, minimal, with a couple of floating shelves offering space for displaying artefacts.

Stylish entrance

Entrance Ghar360 foyer
Entrance

A simple but elegant door marks the entrance of the apartment, while a sleek sideboard near it waits to store shoes and umbrellas. A large round mirror above the sideboard and beautifully lighted yellow niches in the wall add life to the space.

Rustic touch

Living room Tv unit Ghar360 Living room ,tv unit
Living room Tv unit

The TV in the media room has been mounted against a wall lined with grey stones for a stylish and rustic touch. The white and slim console unit and the floating shelves contrast the grey wall nicely.

Creative living

Living Room - Pooja Mandir and Seating Ghar360 puja unit,seating
Living Room—Pooja Mandir and Seating

A three-dimensional butterfly wall art and some vibrant painted panels add artistic touches to the informal living area. A plush white sofa and a trendy coffee table ensure relaxation, while tall glass windows bring in lots of sunlight. The pretty white temple in the corner invites you to meditate.

Fashionable dining

Dining area Ghar360 dining area
Dining area

Sleek and ultramodern furniture in brown and white make the dining space delicious and smart. Large glass windows help sunlight to flood the area, besides offering a stunning view of the city. An indoor palm adds freshness here, while the open kitchen beckons for a closer look.

Contemporary kitchen

Kitchen and Breakfast Counter Ghar360 kitchen
Kitchen and Breakfast Counter

Sober and elegant colours, sleek and smooth cabinets, a convenient U-shaped layout and trendy lighting make the kitchen very welcoming and cosy. Modern appliances have been organised in customised niches, while a stylish chimney keeps odours and fumes away.


Soothing master bedroom

Master Bedroom - Folding Table Ghar360 bedroom,table
Master Bedroom—Folding Table

Creamy white and pale grey shades come together to fill the master bedroom with calm and comfort. The tufted headboard, the foldable white study shelf, and the black and white artwork are aesthetic touches of note here.

Practical elements

Master Bedroom TV Unit Ghar360 bedroom,tv unit
Master Bedroom TV Unit

An array of large glass windows with sheer drapes keep the bedroom amply illuminated during the day. Floor to ceiling in-built closets on the left offer tons of storage space, while the wooden entertainment unit lends a warm touch.

Stylish guest bedroom

Guest Bedroom Ghar360 bedroom
Guest Bedroom

Check pattern on the cream-coloured wall behind the bed and the collage of artworks make the guest bedroom a fashionable space. The bed flaunts a unique headboard, while large windows allow delightful cityscape views.

Sensible solution

Guest Room- Study Table and BookShelf Ghar360 study table
Guest Room- Study Table and BookShelf

The trendy bookshelf in the guest bedroom doubles up as a study station as well as a dresser, since it comes with a mirror. A vibrant painting above the couch lends colour to this space too.

Pretty kid’s bedroom

Kids Bedroom Wardrobe Ghar360 wardrobe
Kids Bedroom Wardrobe

Dashes of purple, blue and yellow make the kid’s bedroom a lively and cheery place. Soft textures offer comfort, while the large white and brown storage unit keeps clutter away. The wooden study station is a practical touch with its many cabinets and shelves.

In love with this elegant, lavish and visually pleasing home? Here’s another tour you might like - A1200 sq ft Family Home in Ahmedabad.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


