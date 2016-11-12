A Beautiful Bunglow for the Indian Family

The warm and inviting cream, beige and brown tones that run through the façade and dining area are repeated in the bedroom, enlivened by blue bedlinen. As with the other living spaces, the underlying theme is refined comfort and the bedroom has it in spades! The luxurious drapes, the rich furniture and the large windows that open into the balcony, allowing a flood of natural light—all merge for a stylish effect. The intriguing ceiling with its recessed lights adds a dollop of glamour to the setting.

This house blends traditional style with modern comforts to bring you the best of both worlds.