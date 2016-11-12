A Beautiful Bunglow for the Indian Family

Imagine living in a lovely modern house by the sea – a house that not only offers the thrill of a gorgeous marine landscape but also provides every modern amenity within a luxurious décor! One such dream house has been created by the expert team of architects at Gestec, who have melded traditional and contemporary elements to create a splendid home in an exclusive neighbourhood in beautiful La Paz, Baja California. Let’s take a tour of this marvellous abode and you will surely be inspired for your own luxury project in India!
Our first look at this luxurious home is a beautiful façade that seamlessly blends a colonial style with traditional elements. The classy neutral tones of the walls are beautifully balanced by the dark brown hue of the beams balanced on cantera columns, as well as the brown window frames and natural stone edging—all these combine to give the house a sophisticated air. The ingenious idea of creating three volumes – the garage and terrace, the entrance, and the area for socializing – has paid off with a grand look that is highlighted by the addition of gorgeous wrought iron grilles. The large glass windows look impressive and colonial touches like the white domes and Tudor arches add just the right splash of style!
The delightful courtyard showcases the colonial style of architecture with even greater panache—the red-tiled roof, the stylish Tudor arches and the elegant stone columns make an imposing sight! The serene blue micro-mosaic walls of the pool make a splendid contrast to the neutral walls. The plants dotting the area are a lovely natural touch! The cosy seating arrangements are perfect for enjoying a dip in the pool followed by a spot of breakfast!
Within the house we see a marvellous symphony of sophistication and comfort! The friendly, warm tones of all the furniture and wooden roof beams create a welcoming ambience that is enhanced by the refined look of the large Tudor arches, stone staircase and stylish candlesticks on the table. A potted plant in one corner adds a touch of colour and elegance.
The warm and inviting cream, beige and brown tones that run through the façade and dining area are repeated in the bedroom, enlivened by blue bedlinen. As with the other living spaces, the underlying theme is refined comfort and the bedroom has it in spades! The luxurious drapes, the rich furniture and the large windows that open into the balcony, allowing a flood of natural light—all merge for a stylish effect. The intriguing ceiling with its recessed lights adds a dollop of glamour to the setting.
This house blends traditional style with modern comforts to bring you the best of both worlds.