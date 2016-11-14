A beautiful 2bhk apartment for a newly married couple

This contemporary, stylish and cosy apartment in Lisbon is all set to inspire you for your Indian home today. Done up mostly in white, grey and wooden hues, this home combines modern and vintage elements elegantly for a welcoming feel in every room. Trendy and sleek furnishing, indoor greenery and contemporary storage solutions add to the appeal. Designed by the interior architects at Architect Your Home, this bright and cheerful apartment is a must see.
Beautiful patterns on the rug and cushions add visual interest to the cosy grey couch, round coffee table and pristine white walls of the living area. A latticed window brings in lots of sunlight, while a monochrome artwork adds aesthetic appeal.
The wooden console under the TV is a vintage touch in the living space, while the black metal chair is completely modern. Wooden doors and floor and cane baskets add warmth to the white walls, while the bird stickers make a stylish statement.
The black and white patterned wicker baskets and vintage trunk add loads of charm to the living space, while paintings break the monotony of white walls.
The spotless white kitchen impresses with smooth and minimal cabinets, brick tiles on the backsplash, potted greens and modern steel appliances. All essentials have been neatly arranged to avoid clutter, while the wooden floor lends cosiness.
A simple wood and iron table and some trendy white chairs make the dining space stylish and inviting. A cane lampshade and a vase of lush greens make for a homely atmosphere.
White and grey dominate this small but cosy bedroom, with plump cushions promising hours of comfort. Wooden elements contrast the white walls nicely, while a patterned rug makes for visual appeal. The tripod chair is a trendy touch.
Soft and soothing colours, cosy textures and simple furniture make the master bedroom a serene and bright space. Bulbs hang on wires from the ceiling for bedtime reading, while a sleek wooden desk stands on the right to serve as home office. Vases holding small branches and abstract artworks offer aesthetic attraction here.
This spacious bathroom features smooth surfaces, soft and neutral hues, and fashionable sanitary wares for a refreshing experience. A sleek shower enclosure, a lush potted plant and a sunny window make this a very inviting bathroom.
The wooden storage unit holding the contemporary sink is very useful as well as cosy-looking. The large mirror makes the bathroom look brighter and more spacious, while a simple ladder helps in hanging towels. Black lights and wall hooks make for bold touches.
What a charming, soothing, calm and super stylish home isn’t it! For more ideas, take another tour - A Studio Apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.