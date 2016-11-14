Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful 2bhk apartment for a newly married couple

Justwords Justwords
Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

This contemporary, stylish and cosy apartment in Lisbon is all set to inspire you for your Indian home today. Done up mostly in white, grey and wooden hues, this home combines modern and vintage elements elegantly for a welcoming feel in every room. Trendy and sleek furnishing, indoor greenery and contemporary storage solutions add to the appeal. Designed by the interior architects at Architect Your Home, this bright and cheerful apartment is a must see.

Elegant living space

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern living room
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

Beautiful patterns on the rug and cushions add visual interest to the cosy grey couch, round coffee table and pristine white walls of the living area. A latticed window brings in lots of sunlight, while a monochrome artwork adds aesthetic appeal.

Modern meets vintage

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern living room
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

The wooden console under the TV is a vintage touch in the living space, while the black metal chair is completely modern. Wooden doors and floor and cane baskets add warmth to the white walls, while the bird stickers make a stylish statement.

Pretty details

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern living room
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

The black and white patterned wicker baskets and vintage trunk add loads of charm to the living space, while paintings break the monotony of white walls.

Lovely white kitchen

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern kitchen
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

The spotless white kitchen impresses with smooth and minimal cabinets, brick tiles on the backsplash, potted greens and modern steel appliances. All essentials have been neatly arranged to avoid clutter, while the wooden floor lends cosiness.

Stylish dining

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern kitchen
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

A simple wood and iron table and some trendy white chairs make the dining space stylish and inviting. A cane lampshade and a vase of lush greens make for a homely atmosphere.

Small but chic bedroom

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern style bedroom
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

White and grey dominate this small but cosy bedroom, with plump cushions promising hours of comfort. Wooden elements contrast the white walls nicely, while a patterned rug makes for visual appeal. The tripod chair is a trendy touch.


Charming master bedroom

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern style bedroom
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

Soft and soothing colours, cosy textures and simple furniture make the master bedroom a serene and bright space. Bulbs hang on wires from the ceiling for bedtime reading, while a sleek wooden desk stands on the right to serve as home office. Vases holding small branches and abstract artworks offer aesthetic attraction here.

Smart and minimalist bathroom

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern bathroom
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

This spacious bathroom features smooth surfaces, soft and neutral hues, and fashionable sanitary wares for a refreshing experience. A sleek shower enclosure, a lush potted plant and a sunny window make this a very inviting bathroom.

Practical and cosy

Remodelação de apartamento, Architect Your Home Architect Your Home Modern bathroom
Architect Your Home

Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home
Architect Your Home

The wooden storage unit holding the contemporary sink is very useful as well as cosy-looking. The large mirror makes the bathroom look brighter and more spacious, while a simple ladder helps in hanging towels. Black lights and wall hooks make for bold touches.

What a charming, soothing, calm and super stylish home isn’t it! For more ideas, take another tour - A Studio Apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

6 Tips to make your bathroom amazing
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


