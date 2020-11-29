14 fantastic entrance gate ideas for your home

The design of the entrance gate makes an important contribution to the overall look of your home as it’s the first thing that everyone sees, when they are either walking by on the street or visiting you. It should be designed so that it goes beyond the functionality of providing security to showcase the external view of the home. A variety of materials and ideas are available for making an entrance gate stand out, and it’s vital that the ideal combination or design is used to elevate the look of a home.

In this ideabook, the Homify team has put together 14 different designs for you to get inspired.