Toys for the great outdoors

Most parents would probably rather see their kids playing outdoors in the garden than sitting in front of a screen all day. The trouble is, sometimes it takes quite a lot of encouragement to get them to leave the comfort of their rooms – even though they tend to enjoy it once they do. It’s possible to help your kids towards a healthier lifestyle with more fresh air and physical activity by providing material inducements for them. No, we’re not talking about giving them money for every lap of the garden they manage to run; we’re just talking about putting fun stuff in the garden, so they’ll actually choose to go there of their own volition. Some of the toys and play sets seen below are practical no matter your space and budget concerns, some are less so, but all offer a more wholesome alternative to zoning out in front of the TV all day.