Rest your mug on the perfect coffee table

Even those who aren’t really coffee people are always coffee table people. A coffee table is a simple necessity, no matter how low one’s personal caffeine intake may be. Everyone needs a coffee table to serve as a temporary resting place for magazines and other living room clutter; everyone needs a coffee table to act as a pedestal for decorative bits and bobs such as vases of flowers, but more than anything everyone needs a coffee table to fill that awkward space in front of the sofa. One of the primary functions of a coffee table, then – perhaps the primary function – is an aesthetic one. When buying an item largely for the purpose of making your living room look better, it goes without saying that it needs to actually look good itself. It’s worth putting extra thought, time, and money (if necessary – not that more money always equates to a nicer coffee table) into tracking down the perfect piece. Need some inspiration to start you on the right track? Well, settle down with a steaming mug filled with the hot beverage of your choice (no assumptions here) and start scrolling, because this ideabook has plenty.