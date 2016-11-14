32 Tips to improve your home with little money

Decoration and maintenance of a family environment at home is a constant work, both over time and because the atmosphere, occasionally, demands a makeover. But often it happens that when we plan to make a makeover, we often lack time or get short of ideas.

That is why, in the book of ideas today, we share al large number of tips, 32 to be exact, to improve your home decor spending as little money as possible. Here are some tips for spending little and making big changes at home!