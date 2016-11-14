Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

32 Tips to improve your home with little money

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Collezione M_22, Meson's Meson's KitchenSinks & taps
Loading admin actions …

Decoration and maintenance of a family environment at home is a constant work, both over time and because the atmosphere, occasionally, demands a makeover. But often it happens that when we plan to make a makeover, we often lack time or get short of ideas. 

That is why, in the book of ideas today, we share al large number of tips, 32 to be exact, to improve your home decor spending as little money as possible. Here are some tips for spending little and making big changes at home!

1. Tiles in the kitchen floor

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Scandinavian style kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

If you had already covered the floor of your kitchen with this type of tile, you may need to remove it and put a new one or give an extreme cleaning make it look like new; and if you do not have tile on the floor, the place is neat then it does not go unnoticed in sight.

2. Mix chairs and benches

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

One way to eliminate any possibility of change at home you do not notice is appealing for a change in something that is used regularly; for example, chairs or armchairs.

3. Walls with scriptures

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Among the vanguards that have gained more popularity while making changes in the looks of a home then it is the use of fonts, ie use letters to create words or phrases that cover up beautiful wall. It is also a transformation that is notable, I assure. you.

4. Walls of colors

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

The presence of vibrant colors is your ally in this council, we do not want to fall into a color saturation. It is therefore important to note that only you paint a wall of place you want to transform this striking color, everything else that has neutral tones.

5. Original Shelves

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Its more than known fact that even the smallest details can create major transformations, and household ornaments is no exception. They can vary the image of a room by simply changing a detail like changing the shelves.

6. Christmas lights all year?

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Perhaps at first it sounds a loose idea, not to have the Christmas spirit all year, but to occupy the lights to liven up a particular area: shelves, headboard, windows, etc.


7. Family Memories

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

What about the idea of changing the decor for photos of old memories or riddled with objects? Follow interior decorators for more inspirations.

8. A contrasting appearance shelf in the bathroom

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

No contrast goes unnoticed, so it is a good way to create change. Imagine, in the bathroom, neatness put something cozier look.

9. Enter different presentations

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Industrial style living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

As in everything, the decor features favorite materials and presentations, but that does not prevent us to innovate. For example, introducing wood pallets mode here.

10. Different chairs in the dining room

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

Breaking the balance to the usual view, we have the easiest way to make a change, so look for a place full of similarity and so far a contrasting place.

11. adhered Decoration

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Creativity and new forms of ornaments are allies but if they are as easy to place as adhesives, can not ask for more.

12. A wall of bricks

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Making a change not only means roping edgier appeal, and this brick wall shows it well.

13. Convene the balance

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Often the change can also help us make our home ceases to be a mess, especially if appealed for a total balance.

14. Stickers with personality

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Eclectic style kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

A change by simply pasting something on the wall is now possible, thanks to the stickers, which already bring all the required personality.

15. Black walls?

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

The dark walls is again quite uncommon, especially those that let you paint with chalk, and have with them is that the action of making and unmaking a pleasure.

16. Make paper decorations

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz

And what about the idea of decorating with crafts ? We like when you can do with something as easy as transforming with paper.

17. Pipes as supports

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

The industrial style brought the idea to stop the covering the utensils, especially cups and knives. Pipes installation with small hangers let you keep kitchen organized also give a big makeover.

18. Decorate with plants

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Convening the vegetation is a good reminder not only to change the appearance but also keeps the environment fresh and lively.

19. Decoration with maps?

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Before anything else we should clarify that decorating with maps is just for a particular taste, that is, it remains in all styles. You will not hesitate to use them.

20. Use wallpaper

Lily Pond homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

The paper is already a classic to see a totally different wall without spending much, so can not miss.

21. Recycled Furniture

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Mediterranean style walls & floors
Casa Josephine

Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine

There is no better idea to redecorate without spending much recycling furniture, you can take the ones you have left is home or look for some at garage sales.

22. Bondable wood

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

Jo Downs
Jo Downs
Jo Downs

We had talked stickers but many do not dare put them on wooden walls, we invite you to do so, before protecting the wall with some paint and presto!

23. A coat rack welcome

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

A coat rack welcoming me when I get home is an idea not only to change the image of your home, but also orders the home the moment you set foot in your home.

24. Decorative mirrors in the bathroom

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Already you have a mirror in your bathroom but what place one that also has a lot of design?

25. Take away the abandonment to the balcony

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

The balconies are parts of a home to which can make much profit, so let them not to abandon again. It it will be a new look and very noticeable.

26. A hanging chair?

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

Do not spend more just hang a wooden chair. It will definitely strike some eyes.

27. painted walls

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian

If you like painting or know someone with artistic talents, let your walls become art exponents.

28. A watch can make the difference

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

Of course, you can! I remember the detail has a great impact placed on the site and the precise design.

29. A vertical garden wall

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

Green Mood
Green Mood
Green Mood

Or green walls, vertical gardens whatever you want to call them, these secure elements will change the look of your home.

30. Details facts for you

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery/kid's room
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur

Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur

There is no better way to redecorate with personality than placing things with great order.

31. Organization boxes

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Minimalist nursery/kids room
espaces &amp; déco

espaces & déco
espaces &amp; déco
espaces & déco

Now there are very beautiful boxes so organize them on front to change the appearance of the home .

33. Lamps

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

You do not have to spend much money! You can get second-hand lamps to bring style to your space. Are not in love with this image?

32. The return of carpets

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

A carpeted floor will not be the same as one without any coating, so if you want to see differently, you know where to turn.

Next Story- One storey Houses

8 Beautiful Pooja Room lighting ideas
Choose yours and let us know


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks