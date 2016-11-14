32 Tips to improve your home with little money

Decoration and maintenance of a family environment at home is a constant work, both over time and because the atmosphere, occasionally, demands a makeover. But often it happens that when we plan to make a makeover, we often lack time or get short of ideas.
That is why, in the book of ideas today, we share al large number of tips, 32 to be exact, to improve your home decor spending as little money as possible. Here are some tips for spending little and making big changes at home!
If you had already covered the floor of your kitchen with this type of tile, you may need to remove it and put a new one or give an extreme cleaning make it look like new; and if you do not have tile on the floor, the place is neat then it does not go unnoticed in sight.
One way to eliminate any possibility of change at home you do not notice is appealing for a change in something that is used regularly; for example, chairs or armchairs.
Among the vanguards that have gained more popularity while making changes in the looks of a home then it is the use of fonts, ie use letters to create words or phrases that cover up beautiful wall. It is also a transformation that is notable, I assure. you.
The presence of vibrant colors is your ally in this council, we do not want to fall into a color saturation. It is therefore important to note that only you paint a wall of place you want to transform this striking color, everything else that has neutral tones.
Its more than known fact that even the smallest details can create major transformations, and household ornaments is no exception. They can vary the image of a room by simply changing a detail like changing the shelves.
Perhaps at first it sounds a loose idea, not to have the Christmas spirit all year, but to occupy the lights to liven up a particular area: shelves, headboard, windows, etc.
What about the idea of changing the decor for photos of old memories or riddled with objects? Follow interior decorators for more inspirations.
No contrast goes unnoticed, so it is a good way to create change. Imagine, in the bathroom, neatness put something cozier look.
As in everything, the decor features favorite materials and presentations, but that does not prevent us to innovate. For example, introducing wood pallets mode here.
Breaking the balance to the usual view, we have the easiest way to make a change, so look for a place full of similarity and so far a contrasting place.
Creativity and new forms of ornaments are allies but if they are as easy to place as adhesives, can not ask for more.
Making a change not only means roping edgier appeal, and this brick wall shows it well.
Often the change can also help us make our home ceases to be a mess, especially if appealed for a total balance.
A change by simply pasting something on the wall is now possible, thanks to the stickers, which already bring all the required personality.
The dark walls is again quite uncommon, especially those that let you paint with chalk, and have with them is that the action of making and unmaking a pleasure.
And what about the idea of decorating with crafts ? We like when you can do with something as easy as transforming with paper.
The industrial style brought the idea to stop the covering the utensils, especially cups and knives. Pipes installation with small hangers let you keep kitchen organized also give a big makeover.
Convening the vegetation is a good reminder not only to change the appearance but also keeps the environment fresh and lively.
Before anything else we should clarify that decorating with maps is just for a particular taste, that is, it remains in all styles. You will not hesitate to use them.
The paper is already a classic to see a totally different wall without spending much, so can not miss.
There is no better idea to redecorate without spending much recycling furniture, you can take the ones you have left is home or look for some at garage sales.
We had talked stickers but many do not dare put them on wooden walls, we invite you to do so, before protecting the wall with some paint and presto!
A coat rack welcoming me when I get home is an idea not only to change the image of your home, but also orders the home the moment you set foot in your home.
Already you have a mirror in your bathroom but what place one that also has a lot of design?
The balconies are parts of a home to which can make much profit, so let them not to abandon again. It it will be a new look and very noticeable.
Do not spend more just hang a wooden chair. It will definitely strike some eyes.
If you like painting or know someone with artistic talents, let your walls become art exponents.
Of course, you can! I remember the detail has a great impact placed on the site and the precise design.
Or green walls, vertical gardens whatever you want to call them, these secure elements will change the look of your home.
There is no better way to redecorate with personality than placing things with great order.
Now there are very beautiful boxes so organize them on front to change the appearance of the home .
You do not have to spend much money! You can get second-hand lamps to bring style to your space. Are not in love with this image?
A carpeted floor will not be the same as one without any coating, so if you want to see differently, you know where to turn.
