13 common mistakes to avoid while decorating walls

Walls can give personality and character to a home if decorated in the right way with combination of wall art and furnishings. Though walls are created for providing privacy to rooms inside the house they soon become dull and graceless if left bare and a bit of creativity can make the look sharp and interesting.

In today’s technically advance world there are a variety of paints and wall decorations besides tiles and wall hangings that can make turn a dull wall into region of beauty. But often homeowners lack the knowledge of aesthetic décor and go overboard in their enthusiasm to “dress up” walls of their home. Here are a few checklists that one can keep in mind while decorating walls to have a home that does not make guests squirm.