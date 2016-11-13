A 3bhk Family Home in Pune

Designed for Mr. Nitin Warrier and his family by the architects at Navmiti Designs, this residence is a combination of bold and lively hues, minimalistic designs and simple, trendy furnishing. Smart storage solutions make each room extremely functional, while bright but soothing lights create inviting atmospheres. The home is perfect for this young and fun-loving family. So read on to know more about it.
With colourful cushions dotting the smart grey sectional and settee, the living space looks bright and welcoming. The burnt orange wall panel contrasts the shiny white floor and ceiling as well.
The entryway features a smart and sleek bank of dark wooden cabinets, which contrast the creamy walls nicely. You can sit on one of them while taking off shoes, and the cupboards are ideal for storing shoes, umbrellas, bags and more.
The TV in the living area has been mounted against the rusty orange wall panel, which is also beautifully backlit. The media console unit is a white and wooden minimalistic affair full of rounded lines.
A bold orange wall adds colour and energy to the dining space, while the pretty flowering branch decal lends an artistic touch. The dark furniture is very modern and stylish, and we also love the floating shelves above the slim sideboard. They are perfect for displaying artefacts.
The kitchen lies right next to the dining space, separated only by a sleek breakfast counter. This white and dark wooden space is equipped with smooth and minimalist cabinets, soothing lights and contemporary appliances.
The passage that leads from the dining space to more private quarters of the home has been turned into a stylish common washbasin area. Black mosaic tiles, a large mirror, sleek cabinets and a curvy sink add liveliness here.
Bold red back-painted glass panels make this puja niche gorgeous and lively. We also love how the in-built cabinets near the ceiling offer storage space for those things which are not regularly used. Recessed and accent lights add cosiness and warmth here.
The bright green backlit panelling in the master bedroom lends it a youthful and energetic vibe, besides concealing electrical cables. The creamy walls create a relaxing ambiance, while the dark wooden furniture offers elegant contrast. A sleek chest of drawers in the corner offer storage space, while the floating shelf above the TV is good for displaying showpieces. The slim window seat is a very aesthetic addition too.
The daughter’s bedroom surprises with a sunny yellow study unit consisting of closed cabinets and open glass shelves. It is perfect for storing books, games, stationery and more. The window shades with their colourful animal prints are playful too.
The daughter’s bed is a pull-down affair, which saves a lot of space when not in use. It stays up at all other times, leaving the floor free for fun and frolic. Creamy white walls and warm lights make the bedroom very cosy and serene.
What an exciting, comfy and attractive home this is, right?