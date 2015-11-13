A happy go lucky home!

Unlike other rooms of this house, the dining room is designed on much subtle and simple terms. A stunning wallpaper gives you the stellar look of the Bandra-Worli sea link that radiates beautifully in the glow of hanging lamps. A sleek platform and modern upholstered chairs complete the finished look of this room.

