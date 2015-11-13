A happy go lucky home!

Every house narrates a story. Some portray a bold and vivid frame on the lines of an anti-climax ending, while others display a serene, emotion filled landscape which is inspired by happy endings. This house, built over an area of 350 m2 and located in a high rise in Mumbai, is a harmonious blend of both the types in the purest and simplest way. Designed by Shobhan designers, this house is truly a visual delight.
The living room exudes a cozy vibe pertaining to the use of neutral colours, wooden ceiling and vibrant artwork on the walls. The designers have created a pure fairy tale aura with the use of white and blue colours that depict a floating layer of clouds. Effective lighting on the bright and colourful modern art paintings imparts a noble sophistication to the area.
As we go further, we encounter a female resting area where the use of a bright yellow lounge chair and a vintage free standing mirror totally steal the show with their charm and exuberance. A cozy seating place is created in a corner enveloped with sliding and folding panels that gives you the luxury of secluding or including the area as per your desire.
Another seating lineup is well initiated with the use of comfortable and chic maroon couches. This place gets its special effects from the bright, modern art painting that combines vivid colours in the form of a house face. Another stroke of brightness is levied by the use of perky blue table linen that along with the contrasting cushion jazzes up the entire place very smartly.
The kid’s room comes with a sofa cum bed that can be used as per desire. Small spirited elements like colourful stools, radiant toys and a colour coordinated and fun filled seating line up by the window makes this place 'perfect' for kids. The spectacular Disney wallpaper on the accent wall takes your child into a world full of dreams and aspirations.
The bathroom is again designed to channel the quirkiness in your child. A beautiful frame is created by a great selection of vivid colours that highlight the otherwise dull bathroom. The hanging wash basin with a bright platform is again designed keeping in mind the child’s curiosity and inquisitiveness.
Unlike other rooms of this house, the dining room is designed on much subtle and simple terms. A stunning wallpaper gives you the stellar look of the Bandra-Worli sea link that radiates beautifully in the glow of hanging lamps. A sleek platform and modern upholstered chairs complete the finished look of this room.
The mezzanine is converted into a cozy study or meeting space that is constituted by a wide display of comfortable sofas and chairs. A wide glass French window spans from one corner to the other brightening the whole area with natural warmth and fresh air. A contemporary flair is further added by a shimmering coffee table, a classy round lamp and a modern art painting.
This house is a marvelous creation in Atelier Design and Domain and the designers have yet again, provided us with a great source of inspiration.