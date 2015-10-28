An apartment that suits every pocket

‘Home is where the heart is’ and your heart will surely pound faster after we take you on a tour of this exquisite property that is not only built but cured with emotions and love. Sprawling into an area of 250 m2, this residence has been designed by skilled hands of Atelier Design N Domain who have brought together various moods beautifully under one roof.
The living room is a stunning assortment of colours that makes optimum use of the wooden details and natural lighting to cast a magical spell in the very first look. This huge area has combination walls made from white lacquer and dark toned wooden mica that invoke a moment of envy against the glossy marble flooring.
The dining area is informally demarcated from the living room by the use of a small bar cabinet that also works as a magazine stand. A thick wooden platform and jet black chairs construe this dining table that overlooks the TV. The three suspended rustic lamps in the company of the cool breeze of the AC help you create delightful memories with friends and family.
The lightly toned furniture as opposed to the darkly toned on the other side has been wisely selected to complement yet balance out the grandiosity of the place. The employment of bright blue painting and the blue and brown lounge chair brings the whole place to life.
Besides the dining room, you can witness a sleek entry door that leads you to the huge fully equipped kitchen. Designed in steel metal drawers and a sturdy granite counter top, this kitchen is provided with a lot of room for easy movement. It comes with inbuilt spaces for microwave and oven that shimmer in the light of effective LED lamps on the ceiling.
The kid’s room is designed with pristine white furniture that constitutes the perky bunk beds, sleek cabinet and the wide study table. A lovely array of books has been colour coordinated to attract the attention of the child. A huge closet is further incorporated to fit in all apparels and toys of your younger ones. The designers have very creatively placed decorative items like the globe, stuff toys and personalized name pillows to strike the perfect equation with the child’s needs.
A splendid myriad of white, grey and blue in the bedding as against the subtle grey headboard gracefully brings everything into the right frame of mind. The bedroom is designed with a simplistic feel where the two low rise side tables along with the panelled mirrors provide the finishing touches to the room that is replete with natural light and fresh air from the glass windows. Sliding black and white doors and wardrobes make this place highly functional as well.
Just like the master bedroom, the guest bedroom is also designed with a minimalist approach. An entire white panel is created with the use of white cabinets and wardrobes which is beautifully contrasted by the subtle brown bed and bedding to maintain the welcoming stance of the room.
We hope this house inspired you with new ideas and modern designs.