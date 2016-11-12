A Small and Beautiful 750 SqFt Apartment with Floor plan

This modestly-sized yet beautifully designed apartment in Milan will surely inspire you for your home in India. Rendered by the architects at Studio Ferlazzo Natoli, the apartment makes use of minimalistic designs, simple but elegant colours like white and grey, soothing lights and a sensible floor plan to impress urban dwellers. Smart storage solutions and indoor greenery are the other attractions of this residence. So read on to know more.
Creamy shades of white combine with different tones of grey to make this sleek and smart kitchen an inviting space. Large floor tiles, glossy cabinets, a smooth countertop and modern appliances add to the pleasure of cooking yummy meals. A frosted glass door with pretty etching prevents odours from spreading in the home.
The trendy white dining furniture is modern and retro at the same time, and has been placed in between the entrance and kitchen. The charcoal grey wall behind it contrasts the surrounding whiteness beautifully, while a quirky wall clock shows you the time.
A plush grey couch with patterned cushions offers cosy seating in the living area, while practical in-built shelves provide space for both storage and display. Lush potted plants and a globular light add charm and warmth here.
Adjacent to the dining space, is a doorway that leads to the more private quarters of the home. And above it is a sleek but intelligent shelf that holds lovely house plants, which soften the stark colour combination of the apartment. What a clever utilisation of space!
Pale shades of grey and pristine white unite in this modern and minimalistic bathroom for a spacious and airy feel. The smooth sink cabinet offers storage space, while a large mirror makes the bathroom appear bright and big. Sleek glass panels keep the shower area separate from the rest of the space, while some vibrant artworks add visual interest.
The floor plan clearly shows how the living and dining areas merge with each other, though the kitchen stays separate to keep food smells away from guests. You can also see that the apartment comes with two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms as well.
Despite being stuck with an average floor area, this apartment uses the right colours, decor elements and furnishing to make an inspiring impact.