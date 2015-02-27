Elegant wainscoting

Of all the unique names for things in the fabulous world of interior design, ‘wainscoting’ has to be up there with the best. Let it roll off the tongue… wainscoting. Feels good doesn’t it? Better yet, it has the potential to look even better than it sounds. Also known, less exotically, as ‘panelling’, the term ‘wainscot’ was originally given to top notch riven oak boards, common in homes and structures built throughout the early and mid 18th century to help insulate rooms from the cold stone. Not to be confused with the French variation ‘boiserie’ panelling, wainscoting soon became solely affixed to the lower half of walls. In modern times, wainscot panels serve as an aesthetic feature more than a heating necessity.

As you’ll see from these fabulous Homify examples, a little wainscoting can really transform an otherwise dowdy or charmless interior space into something extraordinary. Take a wander through and let your imagination loose on the possibilities.