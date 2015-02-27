Elegant wainscoting

Of all the unique names for things in the
fabulous world of interior design, ‘wainscoting’ has to be up there with the
best. Let it roll off the tongue…
wainscoting. Feels good doesn’t it? Better yet, it has the potential to look even
better than it sounds. Also known, less exotically, as ‘panelling’, the term
‘wainscot’ was originally given to top notch riven oak boards, common in homes
and structures built throughout the early and mid 18th century to help insulate
rooms from the cold stone. Not to be confused with the French variation
‘boiserie’ panelling, wainscoting soon became solely affixed to the lower half
of walls. In modern times, wainscot panels serve as an aesthetic feature more
than a heating necessity.
As you’ll see from these fabulous Homify examples, a little wainscoting can really transform an otherwise dowdy or charmless interior space into something extraordinary. Take a wander through and let your imagination loose on the possibilities.
This is one admirably gorgeous living room, fit for royalty and aristocracy. The delightful choice of panelling in this fine example gives an indelible touch of class and refinement—coupled with ornate ceiling and top wall decoration, 17th century-inspired artwork and duel faux-candelabra light, reading 18th century history books, or watching the latest documentary on TV will suddenly take on an air of pomp and majesty.
Palatial ceilings, Versaille chandeliers, wall candleabras, oh my! When you’re finished in the lounge, dinner’s up in this opulent lounge room (not far off a ballroom). Done to subtle, elegant effect, the star of this scene’s show is without a doubt the soft, butter yellow walls fitted to the nines with period panelling. Add painted window arches and genteel white doorframes and you’re sitting in the absolute lap of luxury.
Now here’s a fresh take on the old classic—wainscoting, the kind you might imagine from a rustic old west mansion in a Cormac McCarthy novel: half-walled and generously ornate, celebrated in style with licks of fresh white paint. The bay window arrangement and decadent fireplace, coupled with brilliant white timber floorboards, sets the scene for a superb fit out. In addition to this, the contemporary elements of the room, such as the four-poster bed, and gloss floorboards bring together a harmonious coupling of modern and traditional. This completes the look and provides a space that is age defying and unpretentiously glamorous.
Clean, delicate, fresh as a spring morning, this is a bathroom that sings with style and subtle allure. The designers here have really succeeded in embracing an indelible cottage feel. Appointed with unvarnished, light timber flooring and clever instalment of white centre table with duel sinks to match, the symmetry really sings—lamps to match the sinks, and half-half tile to wallpaper wainscot panelling to bring it all home.
For true country style and class, consider some wainscot walls with incorporated furniture. This delightful sectional window seat gently folds around the open window space and injects a sense of cottage charm along with wonderful old-world characteristics. Moreover, spaces such as these offer multi-purpose storage spaces. Simply install some gas lift hinges under the seats and you will have a perfect location for tableware, linens and any other necessary home accessory storage. To complete this look, the large tiled floor is easy care, and the eggshell hued walls with matching wall panels infuse a sense of class and country sophistication. Finish the look with natural, muted throw cushions, raw timber furniture and a cup of hot English breakfast tea, for a space that is serene, subtle, yet truly timeless.