Gorgeous garages and well organised sheds

Isn’t it a nightmare when the garage, and everything hidden away in it starts to get completely out of hand? If it’s not the garage, it’s the back shed—it seems to be the case that we always cram as much of our things in these storage spots, keeping them out of sight and out of mind until there’s no space left whatsoever. But the garage and shed need not become a scary antique store or makeshift pawn shop. With regular attention, some light cleaning, and a good dose of interior design nous, your garage and shed has the potential to metamorphose from a dirty, clogged quagmire into an ultimate lean, mean organised haven—for ultimate ease of use and peace of mind.

Let Homify help run you through a few essential tips on how to tame the wild beasts inside your outdoor dens.