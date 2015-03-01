Classically neutral décor

Neutral tones are timeless. They are an enduring style that despite their relative plainness and modesty, remain a reliable and sophisticated choice for all aspects of interior design and home décor. Fear not the 'plain'—a classic, after all, never dies. Reliable, versatile, malleable for almost every aesthetic sensibility, If you're wondering how to renovate or decorate your domestic spaces, then look no further than the super simple, adaptable and dependable neutral and muted colour palettes.

Check out the following examples that incorporate every room of the house and inject a little neutral inspiration into your abode.