Classically neutral décor

Neutral tones are timeless. They are an enduring style that despite their relative plainness and modesty, remain a reliable and sophisticated choice for all aspects of interior design and home décor. Fear not the 'plain'—a classic, after all, never dies. Reliable, versatile, malleable for almost every aesthetic sensibility, If you're wondering how to renovate or decorate your domestic spaces, then look no further than the super simple, adaptable and dependable neutral and muted colour palettes.
Check out the following examples that incorporate every room of the house and inject a little neutral inspiration into your abode.
This wonderful Scandinavian design incorporates the best simple, tasteful and neutral décor and furnishings to create a space that is chic, elegant and stylishly practical. Emulating this style in your own home is simple—add very light beechwood furniture, satin polished timber floorboards and a contemporary white kitchen. In addition to this, the statement light fitting is simple and elegant, it evokes a sense of class and timelessness whilst delicately partitioning the dining space from the kitchen area adjacent.
This wonderfully unpretentious bedroom is astoundingly simple yet gorgeous. The classic colour scheme employed allows a sense of tranquillity and calmness, additionally the grey hues are matched with light timber shades that generate a feeling of warmth and cosiness without affecting the sense of luxury and spaciousness. Of course not everyone’s wardrobe interior is perfectly matched with coordinating coloured clothes; the space does however have a wonderful large sliding door system which allows all of the bits-and-bobs, to be stashed away and hidden from sight. To create this in your own home, add white walls, neutral floorboards, masses of exquisite textiles and a good amount of soft comfortable pillows.
The ultimate in timeless contemporary design, this modern bathroom employs sleek lines and neutral tones to enhance the area and evoke a sense of cleanliness and classic functionality. Think muted mushroom tones, white walls and chrome fittings, which together create a simple space that will stand the test of time and coordinate with almost any interior design or scheme.
As well as incorporating a neutral colour palette or scheme, a simple design can also increase the useability and timelessness of a space. In this instance, white is the main colour of the space, and this is interspersed with dashes of other greys, blues and charcoals. Furthermore, the flooring is a light neutral satin timber floorboard that compliments the décor and creates a sense of warmth among the cooler white tones.
Neutral tones do not necessarily have to mean whites, greys and earthy hues—in this example, the main neutral tone is a light pinkish cream. Normally this colour would be seen as a hue that creates a loss of spaciousness, it is a warm colour, and one that brings spaces inward and creates a sense of cosiness. In this instance the tone is balanced perfectly with white ceiling and downlights that create a sense of openness and the subtle timber floorboard hue works to infuse contrast. To finish this design, the clever addition of statement wall art in Salon hanging style creates an illusion of gallery-like space and the indoor greenery infuses a friendliness and energy.
A nursery needs to be a place of calm, or tranquillity and of restfulness, so why not incorporate these wonderfully muted shades into a baby’s space? By incorporating this colour palette you will ensure the area is restful and relaxing, it will avoid over-stimulation during sleep time but still present a space that is comfortable, secure and warm.
Neutral tones work especially well outside the home and when decorating outdoor terraces, decks and balconies—white or neutral tones tend to reflect sunlight and can be perfect for spaces that get a lot of sunlight, simply incorporate a few thoughtfully muted hues and match them with a contrasting item to create depth. This wonderful example shows how raw timber decking is paired with a cream/ecru shade sail and white furniture. In addition to this the terrace area is bordered by white garden beds that contain contrasting green foliage, breaking up the neutral tones and injecting a sense of nature and harmonious energy.