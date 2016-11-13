10 Decorative room divider ideas for your home

A room divider need not always be a solid wall of brick and mortar and can be as subtle as a gossamer or lace curtain or an opaque screen made of varied materials that offers more privacy between rooms in the house. Usually dividers are set up depending on the need for privacy within an open floor hall where living, dining and kitchen areas are located in the same region.

As wall separators are used in public spaces like living rooms they have to be visually pleasing and are selected on the basis of lighting arrangement and furniture in the rooms. Due to the wide variety of dividers available today buyers can selected between portable, permanent or temporary room dividers depending on their budget and requirements. Here are 10 dividers that can be applied to visually separate the rooms of your house.