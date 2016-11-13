10 Decorative room divider ideas for your home

A room divider need not always be a solid wall of brick and mortar and can be as subtle as a gossamer or lace curtain or an opaque screen made of varied materials that offers more privacy between rooms in the house. Usually dividers are set up depending on the need for privacy within an open floor hall where living, dining and kitchen areas are located in the same region.
As wall separators are used in public spaces like living rooms they have to be visually pleasing and are selected on the basis of lighting arrangement and furniture in the rooms. Due to the wide variety of dividers available today buyers can selected between portable, permanent or temporary room dividers depending on their budget and requirements. Here are 10 dividers that can be applied to visually separate the rooms of your house.
Earthy combination of stones and cement has led to creation of this unique living room where seating arrangement defies standard norms. Tall wooden beams and stone wall that stands across two floors divides the industrial style living room from the rest of the house. Book shelf built below the seating area and stylish drop down lamps from the ceiling add to the glamor of the region.
This trendy stone wall separator in the living room breaks the myth that small houses do not offer privacy and restrict both space and creativity. The rustic separator wall created out of local stones effectively camoflages the dining table and a section of the kitchen while acting as a trendy background for the television and open shelves built into it for artefacts. Trendy chandelier and recessed ceiling lights add to the designer appearance of this colorful living room.
Want privacy that does not break the connection between rooms close to each other? This halfway wall between kitchen and dining area could be your answer to separator that integrates spaces. The waist level wall here has a counter that can work as a serving counter for people seated in the living room and dining area without encroaching on privacy of the kitchen.
You may not want to see some private areas of your house to be visible from the verandah or street due to glass exteriors. Why not use a slim rustic wall like this of brick that can be put up by your interior designer to maintain privacy and light it up with stylish floor or roof lamps.
Who would have thought the simple act of installing a fireplace in the living room could end up creating a stylish structure like this that performs double duty of room seperator. Extending from floor to ceiling like an enormous giraffe with a long neck the wide open fireplace warms up the entire section of the house while seperating the guest entertainment area from private family living room.
While creating permanent dividers it is essential to carefully study its long term effect to ensure that it will serve as comfortable transit between rooms while maintaining privacy. Separators like sliding glass and wooden doors are expensive to remove or replace once they are set so it is best to take the help of interior landscape designer to help us define and exploit the best way dimensions before making the final decision.
There are many ways to lend character to a wall like textures, murals, wall art and lighting on the top and bottom. In this case, trendy divider fashioned out of black slate surrounded by white stones at the base, wall lights on the white base and on top edge make the difference.
When interiors of the house have to be kept private from the living room from curious eyes of guests then walls can be created without completely isolating that region from the rest of the house. This pretty living room wall is plain but the decorative plates with amusing human facial expressions fixed on it gives a light air to the region. Plain walls like these can be decorated with paintings, wall hangers and other art objects depending on the mood of the room.
Lighting plays a prominent part in this separator made of colored glass that appears to be made of stone. The wall design is significant in this region as the exterior wall is also made of glass that allows inflow of natural light during daytime keeping this region bright. The decorative divider has been designed to glow from within and allow visibility to other areas of the house in the same plane.
If a real wall has to be created as a separator within two areas of the house then why not make it stylish and classy like this breathtaking white wall with rough texture that adds character to the living room. Projection lights on the ceiling cast luminous glow on top section making an elegant pattern around the art piece on the wall.
