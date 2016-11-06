Top 5- Bathroom designs, Home Furnishing, Decoration Tips and More!

Hello… Indian Readers! Delighted to see you again here. Well, well… Sunday has arrived and it's time to reveal the trending decoration topics for Indian homes. So the festive season has gone and people are coming back to their routine life, searching for some solution to small kitchen and bathrooms, furnishing their homes for daily use and finding new ways to keep the warmth of festival and celebrations alive within their 4 walls. This week we have got a colorful list of ideabooks that consists of 5 topics that have nothing in common.
So, let us jump and see the favorite and beloved ideabooks of our readers from this week. Don't forget to leave your comment below. Our team loves to hear from you.
Having small bathroom is a big headache for most of us. Isn't it? Chill! Instead of complaining about it, its time to do something and be happy with all that you have. When you know you cannot elongate, stretch, widen or enlarge this area, why don't make some renovations that are worth the pain and every single penny?
Don't fret. Get the ideas from this small bathroom guide that showcases some small yet brilliant bathroom inspiration designs.
We have been witnessing so many houses, malls and public places brightly decorated these. Some were celebrating Diwali and others are gearing up for winters. No matter what the occasion is, house refurbishing is essential in some or other aspect. If you are bored of that regular and not so attractive arrangement of your home, this ideabook is going to help you a lot.
Learn some Fabulous Ideas to Furnish your Home from professional expert. Also have a glance at the images to learn it a better way.
A dream home is the one where you have all the luxuries and conveniences packed within a limited budget. It is not that difficult to get one for yourself, till the time you have an expert architect and interior designer with you. They know how to get the best out of available space and resources. This ideabook will represent you a similar story from Indore where a newly furbished home has been showcased from every possible angle. Go through the home and get some ideas or elements for your own home.
We are sure you will love to get something similar for your dream home. You can get the ideabook from here.
Kitchen is one of the most used areas of the home and it is beloved by ladies, unlike any other corner. No more it serves the purpose of cooking and cleaning dishes. You have more functions to do here now. We think it's about time to pay more attention to the kitchen in terms of decorating. After all, a considerable amount of time is spent in the kitchen—cooking and eating, partying and feeding the kids as well. Thus, instead of taking it for granted, why not spend some time to buy magical decoration stuff for this room.
Get your dose of ideas and inspirations from this link.
Lights can make a big difference to your home, whether they are placed within a room or onto the facade. You dont need them just for Diwali or Eid but all the days of the year. So here we present you a guide that teaches you how you can light up the exterior of your home and let it shine your area.
Get 15 images of exterior lighting and their concept from this link.