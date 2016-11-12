Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The coolest container house you'll ever see

Rita Deo Rita Deo
homify Rustic style houses
Loading admin actions …

In recent years there has been growing clamor for sustainable living and reduction in consumption of natural resources to reduce global warming and climate change. In keeping with this conservationist spirit many innovative home builders have resorted to using discarded shipping containers to design houses that are relatively inexpensive. 

In this ideabook we shall explore one such creative container home today that has all the standard necessities required without compromising on style and comfort.  The lovely eco-friendly home built beside a wooded area designed by Cristina Menezes Architects is sustainable enough for a couple of decades and can be set up at any location at a budget that is far lesser than a brick and mortar building.

1. Welcoming entrance

Pocket House homify Rustic style houses
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

When the subject of container houses is discussed, most of us have visions of claustrophobic spaces with little space for air. But that has been dispelled by this beautiful abode set amidst nature with plenty of light and air that has been built by combining two containers. The façade has been designed with glass to integrate the inside with outside and make the place look spacious as a deck is built around the house. Brick lined pathway from the edge of the boundary wall to the deck surrounded by patches of grass and flowers lend a soothing air to the entire region.

2. Harmonious interiors

Pocket House homify Rustic style living room
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

The interiors of both the containers have been lined with wood to create soothing and warm atmosphere that is suitable for cold winters. The industrial style furniture is also fashioned out of wood and metal to maintain texture and color synchronization while peripheral lighting keeps the entire house glowing at night. As the region is too limited to accommodate heavy decor the living area is adorned with a simple wall painting and wooden sculpture. The off-white floor mat designed like animal skin brings a trendy vibe to the living area.

3. A space that combines all

Pocket House homify Rustic style living room
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

Like any other open floor home this region too has dining area located in close proximity of living room and kitchen. A trendy set of wooden table and chairs make up the dining region that can accommodate four people comfortably. Delightful kitchen at the far end has been designed to accommodate herb garden besides the usual paraphernalia like cook-top, sink and storage area for utensils and essentials.

4. Unusual bedroom

Pocket House homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

Let us now explore the bedroom separated from the bathroom next door in an interesting manner with glass and mirrors. Perimeter lighting is an integral part of this home that gently lights up every corner and brings every section together in an unobtrusive manner. Privacy is easily achieved by drawing the blinds before the glass exterior and the mirrored wardrobe makes the region feels more expansive. Gentle brown gauze curtains on the other side serves as a soothing background for the minimalist bedroom that is otherwise dressed in dark tones.

5. Bathroom that has it all

Pocket House homify Modern bathroom
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

If you were thinking that the bathroom of this elegant structure would be tiny and compact, then this picture would be a huge surprise. This modern bathroom that can be reached from the bedroom and the living area is located right in the center of both these rooms. The outrageously large washbasin makes a stylish statement here for guests that may reach in to wash hands while the shower area is separated from this area with a slim glass partition. As using tiles or any other kind of flooring materials would visually separate the bathroom from rest of the house, similar wooden flooring has been used in the bathroom region also.

Excited to explore some more unusual style homes, then these prefabricated homes will match your curiosity

8 Kitchen-Bar ideas perfect for your home
Which aspect of this house did you like the best. Do let us know in your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks