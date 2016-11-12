The coolest container house you'll ever see

In recent years there has been growing clamor for sustainable living and reduction in consumption of natural resources to reduce global warming and climate change. In keeping with this conservationist spirit many innovative home builders have resorted to using discarded shipping containers to design houses that are relatively inexpensive.
In this ideabook we shall explore one such creative container home today that has all the standard necessities required without compromising on style and comfort. The lovely eco-friendly home built beside a wooded area designed by Cristina Menezes Architects is sustainable enough for a couple of decades and can be set up at any location at a budget that is far lesser than a brick and mortar building.
When the subject of container houses is discussed, most of us have visions of claustrophobic spaces with little space for air. But that has been dispelled by this beautiful abode set amidst nature with plenty of light and air that has been built by combining two containers. The façade has been designed with glass to integrate the inside with outside and make the place look spacious as a deck is built around the house. Brick lined pathway from the edge of the boundary wall to the deck surrounded by patches of grass and flowers lend a soothing air to the entire region.
The interiors of both the containers have been lined with wood to create soothing and warm atmosphere that is suitable for cold winters. The industrial style furniture is also fashioned out of wood and metal to maintain texture and color synchronization while peripheral lighting keeps the entire house glowing at night. As the region is too limited to accommodate heavy decor the living area is adorned with a simple wall painting and wooden sculpture. The off-white floor mat designed like animal skin brings a trendy vibe to the living area.
Like any other open floor home this region too has dining area located in close proximity of living room and kitchen. A trendy set of wooden table and chairs make up the dining region that can accommodate four people comfortably. Delightful kitchen at the far end has been designed to accommodate herb garden besides the usual paraphernalia like cook-top, sink and storage area for utensils and essentials.
Let us now explore the bedroom separated from the bathroom next door in an interesting manner with glass and mirrors. Perimeter lighting is an integral part of this home that gently lights up every corner and brings every section together in an unobtrusive manner. Privacy is easily achieved by drawing the blinds before the glass exterior and the mirrored wardrobe makes the region feels more expansive. Gentle brown gauze curtains on the other side serves as a soothing background for the minimalist bedroom that is otherwise dressed in dark tones.
If you were thinking that the bathroom of this elegant structure would be tiny and compact, then this picture would be a huge surprise. This modern bathroom that can be reached from the bedroom and the living area is located right in the center of both these rooms. The outrageously large washbasin makes a stylish statement here for guests that may reach in to wash hands while the shower area is separated from this area with a slim glass partition. As using tiles or any other kind of flooring materials would visually separate the bathroom from rest of the house, similar wooden flooring has been used in the bathroom region also.
