The coolest container house you'll ever see

In recent years there has been growing clamor for sustainable living and reduction in consumption of natural resources to reduce global warming and climate change. In keeping with this conservationist spirit many innovative home builders have resorted to using discarded shipping containers to design houses that are relatively inexpensive.

In this ideabook we shall explore one such creative container home today that has all the standard necessities required without compromising on style and comfort. The lovely eco-friendly home built beside a wooded area designed by Cristina Menezes Architects is sustainable enough for a couple of decades and can be set up at any location at a budget that is far lesser than a brick and mortar building.