9 incredible shower boxes for your bathroom

Call it a box, a stall or a cubicle, but no bathroom is complete without the beauty and functionality that a shower box offers. Everyone likes their bathing ritual to be a luxurious one in a beautiful space that has everything one needs within easy reach. Designing the right type of shower box requires the help of a professional so that it looks stunning without compromising on practical features.

The Homify team has put together 9 inspirational designs to give you some ideas on how you can add beauty to your bath using a shower box.