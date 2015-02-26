Making clutter work

Much of modern design has come out of the pursuit of simplicity. Reducing, refining, stripping back – the received wisdom amongst many is that in good design, there are no surplus parts, and everything serves a clear purpose. But the truth is that a less-than-minimalist aesthetic may have many merits too, depending on how it is executed. The eye is naturally drawn to interesting objects, obviously, and by deciding to embrace clutter in one’s decorative style, one removes the limits on how any interesting objects can be crammed into a given space. Of course, when there’s a lot more to look at it stands to reason that each individual object on display might get less attention, so really special items you want to show off could easily be overlooked; the flipside, though, is that each piece becomes part of a greater whole. If you place a unique sculpture in an otherwise fairly empty room, sure, it will garner a lot of appreciation; but when that same sculpture is just one of many other bits and bobs jostling to be noticed, it takes on a new charm as one of many contributors to a room’s general ambience. Clutter doesn’t mean mess, nor does it mean untidiness; clutter is an art to be mastered.