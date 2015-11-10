A beautiful and comfortable small apartment

A splendid work of art and creativity, this residence reaches the pinnacle of ebullience with its perky formats and vivid personality. The designers at Atelier Design & Domain have done a spectacular work by creating a true beauty in 150 m2 area. What amazed us the most was the thoughtful marriage of conventional and contemporary products that created just the perfect picture. Let’s make you a part of this too.
Colours and more colours. This area imparts a modern take on traditional designs. The brick coloured leather sofa along with the beige lounge chair is in itself a little underwhelming combination. But paired with the vivid artwork on both the walls, makes a complete visual delight. The antique metallic structure on the side is a concealed bar cabinet which is adorned with classic royal designs. A cozy dining table snugs perfectly in one corner against smoke Oakwood. Now this might appear to you as usual curtains, but is actually wood that brings out a ‘WOW’ factor in the room from its undulating bends and curves.
The master bedroom gets its amazing charm from the aesthetically designed wallpaper that forms the accent wall. Employment of beige and brown cushions and bed covers go hand in hand with the room interiors and together with the side tables and subtle flooring infuse an air filled with warmth and restfulness. This room has a tiny dressing area in the background and makes use of suspended lamps for evoking a magical effect against the magnificent wallpaper.
Ever thought of converting brickwork into a headboard? Well, here is an innovative idea that employs the use of soft puffed brick design that stretches way up to the ceiling solving the dual purpose of headboard and the accent wall. The entire décor of this room is kept grounded and earthy and is flanked by a sleek study table on one side which brings an air of freshness with its quirky yellow hue.
Home theatre or media room, is an absolute haven for those who want to spend some quality time amidst entertainment. A high definition geometric screen, worn out leather sofa set and classic posters create an ambient environment for relaxation. The sliding wooden doors and the amazingly crafted wooden patterns all along the walls and the ceiling make this room an artfully intimate haven. Looking for more home theatre designs? Here's an ideabook that will help : Dazzling home theatre designs
The asymmetrical patterns of pink, blue and white drawers bring out a spirited and cheerful nature of the room which is further intensified by the ingenious use of bed cum study table. A sparkling white TV cabinet on one side coupled with the puzzled rug showcases the very many traits of your kid who relishes colours and patterns.
Even the bathroom speaks volumes about symmetry and patterns. The shimmery white sanitary ware is used all over to create brightness that is glorified manifold by the precisely crafted beads of colourful goodness that create the interiors of this breathtaking bathroom.
This house is well connected with a continuous spine of circulation that runs across the centre keeping it airy and well lit.