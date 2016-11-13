8 Fabulous Houses under 75 squaremeters

Bigger isn’t better anymore when it comes to houses. People are now readily opting for smaller and cosier houses because they are more functional and of course, affordable.

While you might think there can’t be much done in terms of décor to small houses, you are absolutely wrong. The houses in this list don’t just have beautiful facades but they have equally stunning interiors as well.

Here are some interesting examples of 8 stunning houses which are under 75 square meters