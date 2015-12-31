Fun tree house designs for children

Referred to as Roost tree houses these Eco-friendly structures are built in such a way that the construction does not disturb growth of trees. Tree houses are built in the form of capsular pods that can blend into the tree foliage. Pods are connected to each other with a central outdoor platform that is built above the houses which can be reached by spiral staircase built around the tree.

