8 Kitchen-Bar ideas perfect for your home

We pay so much attention to our kitchen décor that we forget about the bar. Most us like to create a separate bar cabinet and just stop there. But why create a separate cabinet for your liquor only to take it to the living room when guests are over?

Instead you can create a bar section in your kitchen and enjoy drinks with your guests while you cook the appetizers. And no, you do not need a lot of space to incorporate a bar in your kitchen, all you need to do is to think practically and creatively.

To get you inspired, we have put together a list of 8 kitchens cum bars that are definitely worth copying.