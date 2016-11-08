Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to Arrange the Furniture for Positive Energy in your Home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
The Mews - Holland Park, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Sometimes we need much more than just looks and decorations in the house. They can all take a back seat, because there should first be a place for positive flow of energy. The good part is, it is no rocket science, you just need a bit of arrangement, accessorizing, and maintenance for appropriate results.

Here, we have enlisted some of the techniques that can stimulate the positive vibes in your house. So, let’s start with the easy yet effective ways to maintain the harmony of any house:

1. ​Free up the space

LIVING SPACE IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

LIVING SPACE

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

An airy room is not just appealing, it also allows proper flow of energy. To maintain the space, only go for the furniture that is crucial to the house. Storage furniture should be avoided in the bedrooms. If that is not possible, try to declutter them at least once a month. Two-in-one furniture are in trend these days, so, you can also opt for them.

​2. Maintain the flow

The master bedroom Zodiac Design Modern style bedroom
Zodiac Design

The master bedroom

Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design

For a house, it is necessary to maintain the right flow of substances. How you place the furniture matters a lot and the key to right setting is avoiding unwanted obstacles. Look at this bedroom and you can see, it has every possible element one can expect—The sofa, bench, bed, everything is placed in the best way without any sign of chaos.

3. ​White on the northwest side

Mr.Reddy Residence, Uber space Uber space Modern study/office Picture frame,Interior design,Hall,Automotive design,Flooring,Floor,Art,Living room,Ceiling,Shelving
Uber space

Mr.Reddy Residence

Uber space
Uber space
Uber space

Opt for plenty of white color in the study area because white is considered a soothing color and it is peaceful for studying. Try to place this furniture in the northwest corner of the house to improve concentration. White is often related to metals and that is why it transmits sharp thinking and productivity. To balance the white furniture, a dash of colour is recommended.

​4. Choose the right colours

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style dining room
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Red, purple, and green are the colors known to bring wealth to your house.  Using all the three colors is not necessary so you can wisely select one of these. As a safe option, use red on the wall and a purple cushion on the sofa.  In this room, red is the ruling color, soaking the chairs, cabinets, flower vase, and wall posters in a charming way. Place a few indoor plants to add green elements in the house.

5. ​Mirrors

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Along with being a great essence for home décor, mirrors also create a great illusion of space. It reflects the energy that falls on them and that is why they can help reflect positive energy as well. While placing the mirrors, there are a few things you need to consider, like it should not reflect distorted images, cracks, or the setting sun. Try to reflect positive things like sunrises, nature, and happy memories.

​6. Accessorize with gold

Pedaço de sol! - Decoração de sala de estar e jantar, White Glam White Glam Modern living room
White Glam

White Glam
White Glam
White Glam

Gold is a color of positive vibes and wealthy energies. Introduce this color wherever possible, it can be in the form of furniture colors, Feng Shui accessories, as well as wall decors.


7. ​Use yellow on the west side

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

On the west corner of the house, bright shades of yellow are recommended. Yellow triggers the earthy elements which are associated with nourishment and stability. Just adding a few yellow cabinets will accomplish the purpose, so, you don’t really have to worry much. Follow the design idea brought by the designers of the house and succeed with the planning.

8. ​Zen Appeal

Pergola Earth Designs Modern garden Solid Wood
Earth Designs

Pergola

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

The sleek and stunning garden furniture is a treat for the eyes. Decked with black benches and tables, it lets you enjoy open air anytime.

Follow these home arrangement tips, while we introduce you to some more ideas.

12 Budget Tips to Decorate Small and Modern Homes
Which one of these tips do you already follow?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks