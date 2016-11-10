6 Bedroom Ideas from around the World

We all know that a balanced couple form the foundation of a happy home and every action of theirs, has either positive or negative reaction on the family. As they remain busy throughout the day with activities both outside and inside the house to maintain harmony, both need time dedicated exclusively for them to discuss complexities and chalk out ways to manage them. During this time the couple should not be disturbed by children, parents or friends as the bedroom is a region of privacy for a couple to strengthen their bond of love.
As a region meant for fostering love and harmony, a bedroom should be designed for relaxation of both mind and soul. While electronics like music system and television followed by soft mattresses and comfortable beds go a long way in providing soothing atmosphere within the bedroom, there are several more features that can be added to make the region rejuvenating. We know that bedroom trends keep changing every few years and furniture and accessories keep changing too making it difficult for homeowners to keep up with the times. So here we are presenting six bedroom ideas for our readers that are absolutely timeless and can be used by couple of any age group to make their private comfort zone more comfortable.
Dressing a bedroom in neutral tones and recessed soothing lighting is the most common technique adopted by interior decorators to make the region calm and relaxing. Here a massive mirror is the dominant faction that is large enough for both partners to admire each other before stepping out for a party together. Wooden nightstands besides the bed, mirror frame and bed itself are of a rich walnut tone which makes this genteel bedroom a magical place to sleep. If you desire personal touch can be added to the combination by using fabrics with both light and dark shades that highlighting the contrasts with minimal fuss.
Youthful love requires time to blossom and for a young couple a romantic bedroom should be light toned. Sometimes mixing both light and dark tones together creates a much better aura in a small bedroom so instead of demarcating areas for these tones you can decorate with textures that combine both seamlessly. Subdued lighting from recessed ceiling lights and drop down lamps on the bedside create soothing glow around the bed that appropriate for a region that relaxes mind and body.
This earthy bedroom easily charms the spirits of a couple in love with its combination of rustic fibers and modern design that have created an atmosphere of warmth and togetherness. Instead of a standard headrest, the bed is laid flat against the papered wall with bamboo designs and owners have been given combination of soft white pillows and grey velvet cushions which depicts the rough and smooth moods of love. The lamp tables look simple as they have been fashioned out of disused pallets in keeping with the rustic spirit of the bedroom. Couple can add their own signature to the rustic bedroom with a colorful handwoven shawl or quilt or cushions to suit their taste.
A large majority of this room has been fashioned out of wood giving it earthy texture and warm glow that is so rare to find in concrete homes of today. The cement roof and walls covered partly with wood has been painted over to match with the rich coloring of wood. The bed is dressed in rich colorful tones of blue and orange that is perfect for the fascinating setting created by wood panels across the room. Décor has been kept at a minimal level to retain a clutter free atmosphere in the bedroom that also has a wide worktable at one end.
For a modern sophisticated couple, combination of black and grey tones creates an alluring atmosphere in the bedroom while the large circular window adds to the mystery. Wall paper with geometric patterns in satin matte finish forms a perfect background for grey cushioned headboard and bed furnishings that are a beautiful combination of cream and bronze shades. Grey wooden floor and mat along with top quality textiles and upholstery make this stylish bedroom simply irresistible!
Just two colors of yellow and blue that have touched up every single piece of creole furniture in this bedroom have managed to bring liveliness and warmth to every section. The classic style furniture comprising of desk, wardrobe, chairs, bed and ottoman in plain white, become vibrant with bright yellow accents and are energized by shiny floor fashioned in wood.
If luxury is what you seek in the bedroom then here are Bedrooms of Splendor to whet your appetite.