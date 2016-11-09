15 Pictures of beautiful bedrooms to inspire you

Bedrooms today perform far more functions for relaxing the mind and body besides providing rest after a long day at work. While some have become entertainment rooms with sophisticated television and sound system few others have exercise equipment and libraries attached to their bedrooms. Improvements in lighting technolog and furniture has ensured that money is the only constraint that restrains people from installing the latest comforts in the bedroom.

In this ideabook we shall explore 15 such innovative ideas that can be used by interior architects and home-owners to improve the comfort and aesthetic beauty of a bedroom and make it rise several notches above a standard one.