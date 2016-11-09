15 Pictures of beautiful bedrooms to inspire you

Bedrooms today perform far more functions for relaxing the mind and body besides providing rest after a long day at work. While some have become entertainment rooms with sophisticated television and sound system few others have exercise equipment and libraries attached to their bedrooms. Improvements in lighting technolog and furniture has ensured that money is the only constraint that restrains people from installing the latest comforts in the bedroom.
In this ideabook we shall explore 15 such innovative ideas that can be used by interior architects and home-owners to improve the comfort and aesthetic beauty of a bedroom and make it rise several notches above a standard one.
A small and cozy bedroom with minimalist décor is a delightful proposition with just a television and maybe a couple of chairs and table if one is habituated to writing or reading late nights. In this small stylish bedroom the dramatic wall paper and round bed with minimal furniture create charmed atmosphere ideal for sound sleep.
Whatever may be the bedroom size, there is nothing as comforting as watching television from the comfort of the bed till late night. Location of the bedroom is also very important as when owners can wake up to spectacular vista like the one visible here, it fills both body and soul with energy and enthusiasm. This modern bedroom located amidst the hills of Munnar encourages owners to step out on the balcony every morning and take a deep breath of crisp mountain air or snuggle up in bed on cold nights to enjoy television.
Before the invention of television sets which could be mounted on the wall, setting up these objects in the bedroom was a tedious task as it involved multiple plug points, wires and tables to set up the system. But now with technically advanced slim televisions that offer High Definition picture quality that is similar to a theater with 2D and 3D modes and can be mounted on the wall, entertainment can be enjoyed from the comfort of a bed. In this stylishly designed modern bedroom with neutral color tones, the wide bed before the large television with contemporary sound system is the perfect place to enjoy normal televised programs or movies on weekend nights.
When setting up furniture within the bedroom try to appoint items that can be used for multiple purposes like box beds for storage, floating shelves for writing, working on a laptop or just for setting up memorabilia. In this pretty white and pink bedroom every piece of furniture is multi-functional and are also aesthetically pleasant.
Every Indian know that the location of a bedroom is very important in a house as per Vaastu but few realise that finding strategic location for every object in the room is equally important to have a chaos free environment. Depending on personal preference for objects one wants to see first on rising and last before sleeping these can be oriented around close to the bed. Television can be located some distance away from the bed so both partners can view it comfortably while the bed can be strategically placed to enjoy first rays of the sun.
When a bedroom is as large and spacious as this that opens out to an expansive balcony, then the pleasure of enjoying decorating it with small and large pieces of furniture becomes multiplied. Cozy armchair with footstool is perfect for reading late into the night while television is perfectly placed at the corner for viewing when required in this modern bedroom.
Sometimes people go overboard in trying to fit in every possible comfort in the bedroom. Under these circumstances the bedroom becomes a mix between sleeping area, entertainment unit, and library and display region for memorabilia. The best bedrooms are those that stop with basic necessities like bed, wardrobe, nightstand and maybe a television instead of packing it with extra unnecessary details.
Every seating arrangement in the room and the bed itself is oriented around the television to make viewing a pleasurable pastime at all hours of the day and night.
As most contemporary bedrooms have television that are used by occupants till late into the night precise amount of illumination is very necessary to avoid straining the eyes. In this bedroom Aum Architects have carefully designed every aspect of the layout to allow both natural and artificial lighting to illuminate every nook and cranny at all hours of the day and night so owners can either read books or watch television whenever required.
Everything in this eclectic bedroom is perfectly proportioned and arranged to ensure that all the required essentials can be accommodated. The television has been placed right before the bed with a small cabinet below it to hold essentials while slim worktable stands against the wall.
Chaos and order in a bedroom is not due to objects in the room but rather due to the order in which they have been arranged. As the main focus area in this region is the bed and comfort of people using it, everything should be set up to suit their needs. In this glowing bedroom the sofa and laptop table are placed at a comfortable distance away from the bed for unrestricted movement in the room.
Instead of wasting space in a large bedroom it is best to make it a multipurpose zone where one can carry out activities closest to the heart in privacy. This puja area within the bedroom is for praying and meditating whenever the heart desires With improvements in entertainment technology we can sync the bedroom television to computer and vise-versa to watch favorite programs and movies.
Do not despair if you have a small bedroom as several things can be hung up on the wall with clever designing. Here we have the television, work table and even the book shelf attached to the wall without taking too much of floor space.
With latest technology you can fit in an entire entertainment system with sound boxes fitted around the bed for theatrical effect in the bedroom. If entertainment requirements are discussed during house interior planning then home media design and installation can be decided beforehand to include video game consoles, media players, surround audio etc.
We conclude the list with this elegant bedroom that has all essentials that most people would require for comfort and entertainment.
Armed with knowledge of creating a great bedroom you should explore ideas to Cozy Bedrooms for Indian Homes.