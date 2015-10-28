5 special balcony planter ideas

Surprised by the unusual color of these planters? These unique hand made products from Decarr by Muubs are made from upcycled car tires. These baskets and barrels are made from upcycled car tires that have been striped and sown together . These products are handmade and hand cut, furthermore they have been made from old methods known for decades and are getting a fresh lease of life through the Decarr by Muubs product range.

The surface of these products is maintenance free and are an excellent option to bring in sharp contrast into your outdoor home decor.