8 interesting sculptures for Indian homes and gardens

This beautiful brass creation of a mother cow and her calf is considered auspicious and is an essential part of Indian home decoration. This brass sculpture is a depiction of Kamadhenu the sacred and mythological cow that fulfills all wishes and desires when cared for with respect and love. Treated as a symbol of good fortune and prosperity this brass sculpture on can be placed anywhere in the home to enhance its attractiveness.

For more inspirational ideas like this to decorate your home browse here.