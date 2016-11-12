30 Photos of a Fabulous House

It’s a three storey house with a comfortable patio and pergola with vegetation and greenery all around. The décor is tropical with jungle decor reviving the essence of mother nature. Privacy has been maintained to an utmost level in this house and you have to wait no longer to start the fabulous tour of this house:
Watch your favorite show along with a little chit chat around this comfy seating place.
Some interesting outdoor items like bicycle has been used here to add the flavor of sports.
All the four corners of the house are surrounded by huge green plants, giving it a jungle look.
Pergola is among the most beautiful areas of the house. You can see how evenly it is distributed from all the corners.
With comfortable armchairs covered in soft and ergonomic fabrics, this place becomes ideal for sharing some bright moments with your guests.
The kitchen design of the house maintains a traditional style with green tiled floor and brick wall.
All the modern amenities are there in this kitchen with proper storage for all the products and appliances.
The washing place has been accumulated in the kitchen area only that too without a sign of mess.
Breakfast platform is attached to the kitchen island only with comfortable chairs arranged in a row. The designers have opted for a fabulous setting with everything placed in a sequence.
The decorative elements of this house are truly epic, for example the flower vase here.
We see some great quotes, travel inspired images, and family photos arranged in way to beautify this wall
The beauty of the stairs is elevated by the ruling element of the house which is green plants.
To bring the most out of this green setting, here we have the illuminating fixtures.
The entrance of the place is striking itself with the contrast of white and black.
It is a vibrant site with purple flowers and prints all around.
A comfortable bed type couch is placed in the room and to add in coziness, a fireplace is added just in front of the bed.
The key element of this bed type couch is the wooden separation with the statue of Buddha on it.
The printed wall of this bathroom conveys a dramatic look.
The washroom on the second floor of the house is soaked in purple hues. A contrast of orange doors has been added to the bathroom with elegance.
A royal entry to this luxury house.
The bright and beautiful door opens into a cozy interior.
An enchanting aerial view of the spiral staircase.
Consider this extremely bright way to add the family photos in the passageway.
Look at the bedroom, it is nothing less than a warm and cozy space to unwind the day
The washroom is attached to the bedroom and here you have everything that you can think of in a bath area.
There is a study, bath, and bedroom, all in one place.
The open cabinets can store your favorite recipe books, as well as decors.
Vibrant colors envelop this kitchen giving it a rustic look.
The most interesting part of the house for a long and fun evening.
If you want to sip your morning coffee amidst a green ambiance, this is the right place.
