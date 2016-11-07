Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 Ideas To Make Your Patio Look Good

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Open air spaces are rare in today’s urban areas, and having even a tiny patio is better than nothing. Often, the lack of space is used as an excuse for neglecting a small garden area. However, limited space shouldn’t deter you from making the most of the outdoors. All it takes is creative design ideas.

We’ve put together this ideabook to present 20 options for decorating a tiny patio or terrace.

1. Wall-mounted greenery

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

If the patio has just enough space for seating, mounting pots and planters on the wall is a great option for adding greenery to the area. Depending on your budget, you can create a green wall with automated drip irrigation or hang a few pots and planters on hooks.

2. Highlight nature

Casa di Silvana, Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Maurizio Giovannoni Studio Minimalist style garden
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio
Maurizio Giovannoni Studio

A small patio might not have space for anything other than the green hedge that acts as the boundary wall. Using wood, bamboo and other natural materials to decorate the area can pull together a gorgeous space.

3. Wood for a natural look

JARDIM DE INVERNO COM FONTES E ÁREA DE ESTAR, Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Modern conservatory
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Using wood is a lovely way to bring out a warm and cosy look to the patio without compromising on the natural feel. Add a small deck or use wood as wall cladding and furniture to create a stunning and relaxing patio.

4. Zen-inspired courtyard

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Oriental gardens are minimalist and low-maintenance, but they manage to bring a classy look to even a small space. It does not have to be expensive. Using white pebbles, clay pots and shrubs of varying heights and textures can create a soothing space.

5. A cosy corner with shade

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Placing a comfortable sofa or chair under a tree in the corner of the patio or terrace can create a charming area for lounging in the sun.

6. Rustic combination of stone and wood

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Pebbles on the floor with wooden planks as stepping stones make a lovely rustic setting for an outdoor area.


7. Low-maintenance tiles with a few shrubs

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A narrow area between the wall and the house can be decorated with tiles and a few flower beds to create a space for stepping out into the outdoors.

8. The sophistication of a pergola

Condominio Residencial em Porto Alegre, Motta Arquitetura Motta Arquitetura Modern garden
Motta Arquitetura

Motta Arquitetura
Motta Arquitetura
Motta Arquitetura

In an open area, building a pergola adds elegance in addition to creating a lovely play of light and shadow.

9. Private beach

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don’t have to restrict yourself to adding greenery. A sandbox, tiny pond, beach chairs, sun umbrella and a tent can create a charming beach setting for you to enjoy the outdoors.

10. Relax in a hammock

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A narrow and elongated space is no excuse for neglecting an outdoor area. Hanging a hammock between the walls and planting shrubs below can transform the place.

11. Build a green wall

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta
Greice Peralta

A dull boundary wall can be brought alive by planting a green wall filled with shrubs, ferns and flowering plants.

12. Step-out zone

Casa A.A. , Eneida Lima Paisagismo Eneida Lima Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo
Eneida Lima Paisagismo

When a patio is too narrow, creating a small space to step out for a breath of fresh air is a great idea for utilizing the space. Plants can create a green border for the area.

13. A refreshing welcome

Casa Liberdade, Na Lupa Design Na Lupa Design Classic style garden
Na Lupa Design

Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design
Na Lupa Design

The narrow pathway leading from the gate to the house can be decorated with greenery on either side to add a relaxing feel to the entrance area.

14. Gravel and colourful walls

CasaZera: prototipo abitativo sostenibile in aree industriali dismesse, Torino, TRA - architettura condivisa TRA - architettura condivisa Industrial style garden
TRA—architettura condivisa

TRA - architettura condivisa
TRA—architettura condivisa
TRA - architettura condivisa

On a small budget, a stunning space can be created with just gravel as flooring and a bright wall.

15. Give in to nature

CASA PRIVATA AT06, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Modern garden
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

An open courtyard can turn into a charming green space by letting nature take its course with grass, trees and creepers.

16. Concrete banks

Moderner Garten, Katrin Lesser Katrin Lesser Modern garden
Katrin Lesser

Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser
Katrin Lesser

Another cost-effective and low-maintenance option is to create causal seating by building concrete seats along the wall.  A few floor cushions work as comfortable and beautiful accents for the area.

17. A floating awning

LOFT EN BARCELONA, SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP Modern garden
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

A small enclosed area can be protected with an awning, allowing seats to be placed underneath it to enjoy the outdoors.

18. Dividing pillars

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern garden Plant,Building,Botany,Interior design,Lighting,Architecture,Vegetation,Road surface,Grass,Urban design
Muraliarchitects

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

The open space in an entrance way can be divided into a passageway and a garden by building concrete pillars that separate the two areas.

19. Playing with timber

Ahaan Villa - Ahmedabad, OPENIDEAS OPENIDEAS Interior landscaping
OPENIDEAS

Ahaan Villa—Ahmedabad

OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS
OPENIDEAS

Wood is a versatile material for using in the outdoors. Utilize it to create shade or as wall cladding or deck flooring to create a cosy space.

20. An edible garden

TERRAZZO Torino, marta carraro marta carraro Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
marta carraro

marta carraro
marta carraro
marta carraro

Of course, planting herbs or an organic garden is a green idea for efficiently using a small outdoor space.

For lighting ideas for the outdoors, see 6 Wonderful Outdoor Lighting Ideas.

A Beautifully Furnished Family Home in Nasik
Which of these patio designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks