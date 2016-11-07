20 Ideas To Make Your Patio Look Good

Open air spaces are rare in today’s urban areas, and having even a tiny patio is better than nothing. Often, the lack of space is used as an excuse for neglecting a small garden area. However, limited space shouldn’t deter you from making the most of the outdoors. All it takes is creative design ideas.
We’ve put together this ideabook to present 20 options for decorating a tiny patio or terrace.
If the patio has just enough space for seating, mounting pots and planters on the wall is a great option for adding greenery to the area. Depending on your budget, you can create a green wall with automated drip irrigation or hang a few pots and planters on hooks.
A small patio might not have space for anything other than the green hedge that acts as the boundary wall. Using wood, bamboo and other natural materials to decorate the area can pull together a gorgeous space.
Using wood is a lovely way to bring out a warm and cosy look to the patio without compromising on the natural feel. Add a small deck or use wood as wall cladding and furniture to create a stunning and relaxing patio.
Oriental gardens are minimalist and low-maintenance, but they manage to bring a classy look to even a small space. It does not have to be expensive. Using white pebbles, clay pots and shrubs of varying heights and textures can create a soothing space.
Placing a comfortable sofa or chair under a tree in the corner of the patio or terrace can create a charming area for lounging in the sun.
Pebbles on the floor with wooden planks as stepping stones make a lovely rustic setting for an outdoor area.
A narrow area between the wall and the house can be decorated with tiles and a few flower beds to create a space for stepping out into the outdoors.
In an open area, building a pergola adds elegance in addition to creating a lovely play of light and shadow.
You don’t have to restrict yourself to adding greenery. A sandbox, tiny pond, beach chairs, sun umbrella and a tent can create a charming beach setting for you to enjoy the outdoors.
A narrow and elongated space is no excuse for neglecting an outdoor area. Hanging a hammock between the walls and planting shrubs below can transform the place.
A dull boundary wall can be brought alive by planting a green wall filled with shrubs, ferns and flowering plants.
When a patio is too narrow, creating a small space to step out for a breath of fresh air is a great idea for utilizing the space. Plants can create a green border for the area.
The narrow pathway leading from the gate to the house can be decorated with greenery on either side to add a relaxing feel to the entrance area.
On a small budget, a stunning space can be created with just gravel as flooring and a bright wall.
An open courtyard can turn into a charming green space by letting nature take its course with grass, trees and creepers.
Another cost-effective and low-maintenance option is to create causal seating by building concrete seats along the wall. A few floor cushions work as comfortable and beautiful accents for the area.
A small enclosed area can be protected with an awning, allowing seats to be placed underneath it to enjoy the outdoors.
The open space in an entrance way can be divided into a passageway and a garden by building concrete pillars that separate the two areas.
Wood is a versatile material for using in the outdoors. Utilize it to create shade or as wall cladding or deck flooring to create a cosy space.
Of course, planting herbs or an organic garden is a green idea for efficiently using a small outdoor space.
