12 Inspiring Ideas to design your Guest Bathroom!

Most house-owners are not comfortable about sharing their private bathroom with guests that is attached to the bedroom and prefer to have a smaller one that is either attached to a guest room or close to the living room or corridor. Even if that bathroom or toilet is rarely used and does not need hardware like shower stall, bathtub etc. it has to be kept clean as the host’s reputation depends on it.

In this ideabook we shall study designs of 12 bathrooms that could be used by any home that aspires to have a suitable guest bathroom that is worthy of appreciation.