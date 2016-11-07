Before and After – Budget Renovations to Enliven a Family Home

If renovation was only about breaking down walls and installing windows or doors along with skylights and latest gadgets it would be pretty easy to make changes with the help of a building contractor. But when changes have to be made in such a manner that more space is available for new furniture and décor within existing boundaries or make it aesthetically pleasing then expertise of an architect will be required. As professionals in the field of architecture they know if desired changes can actually be made to the house and if not then what changes can be actually made to meet requirements.

We present here a few before and after pictures of a house that has recently been renovated to showcase how the combination of minimalist and large changes can help to transform the interiors and meet demands of house owners.