Before and After – Budget Renovations to Enliven a Family Home

If renovation was only about breaking down walls and installing windows or doors along with skylights and latest gadgets it would be pretty easy to make changes with the help of a building contractor. But when changes have to be made in such a manner that more space is available for new furniture and décor within existing boundaries or make it aesthetically pleasing then expertise of an architect will be required. As professionals in the field of architecture they know if desired changes can actually be made to the house and if not then what changes can be actually made to meet requirements.
We present here a few before and after pictures of a house that has recently been renovated to showcase how the combination of minimalist and large changes can help to transform the interiors and meet demands of house owners.
The bathroom has undergone the most drastic change and has been transformed from a pale region to a dramatically blue space. The designer has placed emphasis on rich, glossy effects and every inch of the modern bathroom has something new. Shower stall has been replaced with black counter and stylish white sink while smooth dark blue tiles cover the walls. Tiny recessed lights within the ceiling keep the bathroom bright across the day and night.
The dining area too has been given all white makeover and carpet has been removed as it is on similar floor area as living room. Here too we see a lovely wall bookcase with geometrical designs that bring symmetry of pattern in the eclectic dining area with black metal chairs and monochrome floor lamp. Renovator has used same ceiling lamp as the one in living room that gives a quaint air to the eclectic dining room.
This home like others had a corridor connecting the rooms but was lying unused as most corridors are generally too narrow for more than two people to walk across each other. But as the house owner wanted extra storage the wall on one side has been converted into a floor to ceiling length wardrobe with sliding doors as the region lacks space. Chirpy flower style chandelier before the walk-in wardrobe makes up for lack of adornments in the corridor.
Though the basic layout of this tiny kitchen has been retained, it has received few changes to make it more modern and classy. The tiled floor has been replaced with trendy patterned linoleum that matches with the tiled back-splash. Cabinets have been given a complete makeover for a synchronized appearance while a new oven has been attached to the cooking range. Dark toned false ceiling enhances the beauty of white laminated cabinets that reach up to it while recessed lighting keeps the modern kitchen bright and cheerful.
The empty walls of the home office have received a facelift with trendy open shelves that house books and are wide enough in one end to create a study area that can hold a laptop and table light. The length of last two shelves has been reduced to fit in the wooden chair that is shaped like a folded piece of paper.
Here is another renovation of Before and After from Old to Gold for inspiration.
The previous bedroom was starkly simple with grey toned walls and carpet with a curtained window seat serving as the only picturesque spot. The new trendy bedroom has an earthy wooden floor and crisp white surroundings that make it glow with positive energy. Window has been blocked off to create space for open shelves and design a dresser around it. Storage area has been created around the room by building cabinets between cupboards and ceiling.
The dull grey background colors and plain carpet show that the home was stuck up in a time wrap of 1970’s and divided from the rest of the house with a halfway partition wall.
Though minimal structural changes have been made to the living room it has been transformed into a bright area with light and warmth spread across the room. Carpet has been removed to reveal brilliant wood floor that looks enchanting with white walls and ceiling. Besides the colorful sofa and fold-able table the room now has an artistically built bookshelf with open and closed shelves containing books and artefacts along with fan shaped drop down lamps that enhance the region’s charm.