5 kitchen renovations that'll fill your head with ideas

A kitchen should ideally be a warm and cozy space where creativity finds its true expression in the form of scrumptious food. In apartments these days, space is becoming scarce, especially the kitchen area. However, with a pinch of sensible aesthetic and a dash of clever designing, your kitchen can be turned into a perfect place for your imagination to grow.
Here are 5 stunning kitchen makeovers which are sure to inspire you:
Despite of being spacious, this kitchen is nothing more than an uninspiring affair. The space above the countertops is overcrowded, leading to chaotic cabinets. Even the white and blue color are not appealing in any way
The splash of creamy yellow and rustic shades has enhanced the beauty of this kitchen. The space above the cooktop is devoid of the cupboard, allowing the recessed light to focus on the space easily. To add a bit of elegance, the designers have opted for tiny handles for the cabinets. In the corner, there is a small flower pot fitted to the wall, making the place a real inspiration.
This kitchen truly reminds us of the 70s era. The kitchen might be functional, but the designers could not save it from being messy. One of the biggest problems of this kitchen is wrong circulation which makes the space look bad and unusable.
After the renovation, we can see the prominent and practical aesthetic changes in the kitchen. Designed with a U-shape, this kitchen has a more modern style with a hint of black on the countertops. While the rest of the room is soaked in glossy white tone, including the refrigerator, the cabinets have a wooden tone.
Just a glimpse of the kitchen can tell you how desperately it required remodeling. Even the countertop is a dull affair in this kitchen with traditional granite. While the tiles hardly add any aesthetic value, the cupboards and seating arrangements create a sense of overcrowded space.
Although the layout of the kitchen remained the same, the introduction of white shades has brought a significant change. Sleek cabinets and minimalist fixtures make the kitchen bright, airy, and spacious. The side table and chair can be used for early breakfast as well as a study table for kids. So that you can keep a check on the homework of the tiny tots while you cook.
The heavy duty settings seem to make this place old and boring. Also, the lightning done around the room is just disappointing, making it clear that this space is in need of a renovation.
The glossy kitchen steals the show in just one glance. Although it is not an open kitchen, it looks like one. For a better finish, even the cabinetries are painted in white and there is just one contrasting element- the countertop.
Although it is a functional kitchen, the aesthetic value is not the same. The sitting area with bright lights is clearly clashing with the rest of the colors.
Developed all the way from scratch, now you have a more functional and aesthetically pleasing kitchen.