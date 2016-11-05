Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 kitchen renovations that'll fill your head with ideas

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Loading admin actions …

A kitchen should ideally be a warm and cozy space where creativity finds its true expression in the form of scrumptious food. In apartments these days, space is becoming scarce, especially the kitchen area. However, with a pinch of sensible aesthetic and a dash of clever designing, your kitchen can be turned into a perfect place for your imagination to grow.

Here are 5 stunning kitchen makeovers which are sure to inspire you:

​Before: Abandonment

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Despite of being spacious, this kitchen is nothing more than an uninspiring affair.  The space above the countertops is overcrowded, leading to chaotic cabinets. Even the white and blue color are not appealing in any way

​After: Saving recovery

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

The splash of creamy yellow and rustic shades has enhanced the beauty of this kitchen. The space above the cooktop is devoid of the cupboard, allowing the recessed light to focus on the space easily. To add a bit of elegance, the designers have opted for tiny handles for the cabinets. In the corner, there is a small flower pot fitted to the wall, making the place a real inspiration.

​Before: A kitchen from the 70s

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen truly reminds us of the 70s era. The kitchen might be functional, but the designers could not save it from being messy. One of the biggest problems of this kitchen is wrong circulation which makes the space look bad and unusable.

​After: Radical change and extreme

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

After the renovation, we can see the prominent and practical aesthetic changes in the kitchen. Designed with a U-shape, this kitchen has a more modern style with a hint of black on the countertops. While the rest of the room is soaked in glossy white tone, including the refrigerator, the cabinets have a wooden tone.

​Before: A strange and charmless kitchen

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Just a glimpse of the kitchen can tell you how desperately it required remodeling. Even the countertop is a dull affair in this kitchen with traditional granite. While the tiles hardly add any aesthetic value, the cupboards and seating arrangements create a sense of overcrowded space.

​After: A modern, fresh and young cuisine

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Although the layout of the kitchen remained the same, the introduction of white shades has brought a significant change. Sleek cabinets and minimalist fixtures make the kitchen bright, airy, and spacious. The side table and chair can be used for early breakfast as well as a study table for kids. So that you can keep a check on the homework of the tiny tots while you cook.


​Before: Old and dull

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

The heavy duty settings seem to make this place old and boring. Also, the lightning done around the room is just disappointing, making it clear that this space is in need of a renovation.

​After: The open kitchen

Remodelação Interior de Apartamento - Porto, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Modern kitchen
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

The glossy kitchen steals the show in just one glance. Although it is not an open kitchen, it looks like one. For a better finish, even the cabinetries are painted in white and there is just one contrasting element- the countertop.

​Before: Worn and Tired

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Although it is a functional kitchen, the aesthetic value is not the same. The sitting area with bright lights is clearly clashing with the rest of the colors.

​After: Illuminated and renewed

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Modern kitchen
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Developed all the way from scratch, now you have a more functional and aesthetically pleasing kitchen.

​Another angle

Remodelación Cocina y Comedor de Diario, Estudio Nicolas Pierry Estudio Nicolas Pierry Modern kitchen
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry
Estudio Nicolas Pierry

Even the floors of the kitchen have been renovated and what we could not ignore are the pendant lights illuminating the space.

Get inspired by the great home transformations mentioned above or check out more here.

Between White and Modern style: a fairytale apartment
Which one of these renovations inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks