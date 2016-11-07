10 Rustic Houses That will Make Your Heart beat Faster

Few houses have the capacity to awaken the senses and make us feel so comfortable, like cottages or wooden chalets. We find the story and also become part of another story. We also found elements of nature in its purest form, due to the materials from which these houses are built and they usually rough and reflect the lifestyle in the field.
Today, homify shows you some houses and interiors that are charming and reflect the purest beauty of the rustic-style especially when surrounded by landscapes even more natural and pure. Choose your favorite design and call an architecture today…
This is another property that was built with a rustic architecture but more modern at the source of a mountain! Beautiful for its simple architecture, this house reflects the perfect combination of wood, concrete, and bricks. It was incorporated with modern touches on the facade and the interior, but the real charm is enconded on the back porch! Inviting and simple, this property is a fine example of rustic architecture with a design that fits in the country.
This is one of those houses that have a distinctive design and therefore, are unforgettable. The architects who designed the house with the roof to the ground, says it all! Built of wood and stone, its shape attracts the attention of all who visit and spend time here. In addition to its charm and lush design, this is a house built on top of a mountain. Again, we see that basic materials such as wood and stone rough components are strong architecture.
The use of rustic elements leads us to consider a rustic house as it is today, going from the simplest concepts to creating modern spaces and luxury. The mixture of rustic elements and other noble materials bring a unique feel to any home.
In the image, this mixture to which we refer, perfectly reflects what we are talking about.
This kitchen is dominated by rustic elements. Also see characteristic elements of old properties as the ceiling with thick wooden beams. Moreover, all this is perfectly complemented with the furniture and modern design of decorative objects and minimalist inspiration.
This part of the house that you see in the picture indicates the leisure, rest and conviviality. The good part of having a balcony is that even on rainy days you can enjoy the surrounding countryside. This, in particular, is very welcoming. The floor extends to the front of the house as if to defy the garden that is outside.
Despite having an American design, this cottage designed for all countries and residents. The exterior we see, has traditional design features with materials such as brick and wood. This mixture on the outside of the property composition chosen exactly for this project were adapted according to the context and the location where this house was built.
A rustic house surrounded by lush nature, the background music: streams, birds or other wild inhabitants.This two-story house, whose rear facade is what we see in the picture, is completely open to the surrounding landscape. Glass walls on both floors and the ground floor. There is a wooden terrace completely open and designed that is perfect to enjoy the weather and fresh air.
Wood is the most common raw materials in rustic houses. When we imagine a home such as this, an element which we immediately see, for example, wooden beams robust, as present in the roof. Besides being an ecological touch, there is also a robust touch that emphasizes the natural character of the space. No matter if your roof is flat or angular, wooden beams will always be a terrific choice!
There's nothing as romantic as the design of this property made just to remember old fairy tales. Look at the picture and enjoy this magical setting. There are mix of modern design with traditional thatched roof is really lovely! Designed in Netherlands, this home displays a contrast that persists between the wooden beams and glass wall that support them.
Keep materials in its purest form, it is a characteristic of rustic homes. Take for example this room hyper charming sailing between the rustic, colonial and shabby chic. The beige walls bring softness to the interiors, large wooden beams are feature revealing and charming room.
The interior architects were able to create a lovely room with the strong presence of rustic element that emphasizes that feeling of comfort that you have in the next life to the field. The elegant touch for the furniture and soft furnishings increasing sensations of warmth and coziness.
Regardless of whether your house is located in the city or in the countryside, there is always the possibility that you enter the rustic style. This is of course a spacious estate built far from an urban center. But the detail that we want to prove is the stair design, made with wooden trunks. Can you imagine such a combination ladder with a burnt cement floor and modern design ?! It would be a real contrast! Indeed, we must emphasize that the blend of rustic and industrial or contemporary is super high!
