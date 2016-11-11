Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Sliding Doors to save space in your home

Justwords Justwords
homify Windows & doors Doors
With space increasingly becoming a premium in modern homes and apartments, it is becoming necessary to embrace space-saving designs. Sliding doors in this regard, are life-savers. They don’t waste the floor area and can be easily incorporated for the interiors as well as exteriors of the house. From simple and minimalistic to elegant and elaborate, sliding doors come in various styles to help you separate spaces with ease. Though glass is usually the most often used material for these doors, wood and iron can also be used for a unique touch. So check out these 14 fabulous designs of sliding doors, to use your space optimally.

1. Visual integration

homify Windows & doors Doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

The dining and kitchen areas in this expansive house have been tastefully separated with the help of sleek glass doors in minimalistic black metal frames. They allow your vision to roam from one space to another in an unhindered manner, causing a sense of openness.

2. For a stunning view

Hotel Condesa DF, JSa Arquitectura JSa Arquitectura Rooms
JSa Arquitectura

JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura

These massive and clear glass sliding doors not only help in bringing sunlight inside, but also entertain with a gorgeous view of nature.

3. Merging the indoor and outdoor

homify Windows & doors Window decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

These stylish sliding doors visually merge the garden and interiors when closed, and actually integrate them when open.

4. Translucent and gorgeous

Privatpraxis für Frauenheilkundein Freising , 4plus5 4plus5 Glass doors
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

The translucent glass doors you see here feature ornate patterns for aesthetic appeal. They not only separate spaces and ensure privacy, but also enhance the home’s decor. Credit goes to the interior architects at 4Plus5.

5. Add dreamy drapes

CORTINAS Y PERSIANAS RESIDENCIA EN SANTA FE, BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO

BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO

To add privacy to transparent sliding doors, or to control the amount of sun coming in, use stylish blinds.

6. A hint of iron

Раздвижные двери в Москве, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

Simple iron grilles and a wooden frame can add class to sliding glass doors, besides offering more security.


7. Match the room’s style

Interiorismo Departamentos Las Ventanas, BAO BAO Windows & doors Doors
BAO

BAO
BAO
BAO

We love how these frosted glass doors with elegant frames match the creamy environment and beige seating in this room. Tall and trendy lights on either side add glamour to the doors.

8. Wood and stained glass

Раздвижные двери с витражами, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

The combination of wood and beautifully stained glass can be stunning as these doors show. Pretty and bright patterns unite with the richness of wood for a look that inspires.

9. Hang those doors!

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
bellinvetro

bellinvetro
bellinvetro
bellinvetro

Do away with frames. Simply hang translucent glass sheets from support rods to create partitions inside your house. Delicate engraving on the doors can look attractive too.

10. Sturdy and black

Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

The black and strong frames of these doors go well with the white walls and stone cladding, resulting in an elegant yet simple look.

11. Unique interior garden

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Sliding glass doors help in creating a special nook for this unique corner courtyard in the bedroom. Leave them open when you want your bedroom to look bigger, or bring in some fresh air.

12. Separate or merge with ease

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern kitchen
Hélène de Tassigny

Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny

These sharp black and glass sliding doors separate the kitchen and dining when privacy is required, but open up easily to make the interiors look more airy.

13. Fresh air for the kitchen

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Eclectic style kitchen
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

Transparent sliding doors for the kitchen are a great idea, especially if they lead to a courtyard or garden. This way, your kitchen will always stay well-ventilated and free from odours.

14. For the sake of privacy

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Translucent sliding glass doors are perfect when you want to merge spaces during the day, and separate them for privacy at night. Here, they easily cut off the bedroom from the living space whenever required.

So start saving space at home today, and install stylish sliding doors for both aesthetic pleasure and convenience. Check out another interesting story - Modern Houses: 10 ideas that will transform your entrance hall.

A Beautiful Farmhouse with Modern Facilities
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


