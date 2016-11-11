14 Sliding Doors to save space in your home

With space increasingly becoming a premium in modern homes and apartments, it is becoming necessary to embrace space-saving designs. Sliding doors in this regard, are life-savers. They don’t waste the floor area and can be easily incorporated for the interiors as well as exteriors of the house. From simple and minimalistic to elegant and elaborate, sliding doors come in various styles to help you separate spaces with ease. Though glass is usually the most often used material for these doors, wood and iron can also be used for a unique touch. So check out these 14 fabulous designs of sliding doors, to use your space optimally.