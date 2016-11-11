A Beautiful Farmhouse with Modern Facilities

Casa Parota in the Mexican state of Colima is a grand and tasteful residence set amidst lush and dense greenery. Surrounded by delightful water features and spots for outdoor entertainment, this house can inspire you for your own residential project in India as well. The interior of the home is contemporary and stylish, and receive ample sunlight through glass doors, windows and skylights. Wood and stone elements both inside and outside the house lend a soothing vibe, while softly glowing lights make for cosy atmospheres. Rendered by the architects at Luis Gracia Arquitectura + Diseno, this sprawling abode celebrates luxury in a whole new way.
The indoor dining arrangement is comfy and elegant, with pretty hanging lights adding to the attraction. And the view this space offers, of the garden and the pool, is simply breathtaking.
Wood and stone in different tones come together to create a soothing and nature-friendly look in the outdoor kitchen and dining. Sleek furniture offers a trendy vibe, while beautiful lights add charm to the space. Enjoy airy meals with your family here or frolic around with pets.
Sober and neutral hues, gleaming surfaces, neat cabinets, and large glass windows make the kitchen a bright, warm and cosy place to cook meals. Contemporary appliances add to the convenience aspect.
The enchanting blue pool surrounded by verdant greenery on all sides, appears like a natural oasis of sorts. Giant trees spread their leafy branches to offer cool shade, while the deck comes with hammocks and recliners to help you laze around. Now let’s take a closer look at the outdoor dining zone on the left.
The fashionable and glossy black and white bathroom leads to the garden through large glass doors. The bathing area also features glass windows so that you can admire nature’s beauty while relishing a hot soak. Large mirrors, sleek storage units, and modern fixtures make for a refreshing experience here.
Simple lines and geometrical volumes make up the structure of the house, while grey and white hues lend elegance. The picturesque garden surrounding the building features lush green lawns, trimmed hedges, lively bushes and towering trees. The garden leads to the refreshingly blue pool.
The beautiful wooden staircase of the residence gets illuminated and ventilated generously, thanks to the stylish skylights. The stone wall on the right adds a rustic touch to the space, and a neat window has been carved into it to display pretty potted plants.
This lavish property is dotted with beautiful water features like this one. The waterfall has its source in the elegant stone wall and meets the pond in a tranquil manner. Lush bushes add to the peaceful atmosphere here.
Neat pavers run across the manicured lawn to the gate that takes you inside the house. Dark stone panels lend contrast to the white exterior walls, while inviting lights jazz up the rear facade.