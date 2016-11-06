Budget Friendly and Beautiful 720 Sqft house

It is impossible to have corridors in a tiny 67 Sqmtr home as it limits size of individual rooms so all are placed in a single row like here. Homes in the countryside usually have a large hall that is divided into dining and living sections depending on space available with bedroom/s and washrooms just off the main hall. Use of simple unadorned wooden doors in the rooms brings vitality to the white walls across the house.

The picture of this smartly designed home shows how placement of doors and windows helps to bring in natural light and maintain flow of fresh air at all hours of day and night if all are open. Though the structure is not very large and spacious it is a perfect example of how prefabricated building can become a eco-friendly home with minimal heat loss and low consumption of resources.

If this house has spiked your interest in prefabricated houses there here are 6 Amazing Prefabricated Small Homes