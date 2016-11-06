Budget Friendly and Beautiful 720 Sqft house

Constructing a house is not an easy task whether it is small or large and requires both money and time along with the assistance of an experienced architect. In this ideabook we shall be exploring a prefabricated house in detail that has used locally available materials for construction to make it energy efficient and ecologically viable.
This rustic style house with built up area of 67 Sqmt. has all the ingredients for comfortable living that would be required by a family of four in a region surrounded by natural beauty. Built entirely out of wood and natural stone materials the house has a clay tile roof and open yard with a low wall surrounding the periphery.
A house built in rustic style does not feel authentic unless it includes natural materials and locally available technology. In a structure such as this constructed out of wood and stone needs a matching roof and nothing comes close as this lovely roof made out of red tiles. Most traditional red roof tiles that had been used for centuries until cement and concrete took their place were manufactured out of local earth and laid out over wooden frames. These roofs are ideal of every kind of weather as they maintain cool temperature during summer while snow and rain easily slide off the sloping surface.
Wide and airy porch is the hallmark of every rustic house as it provides the perfect setting for relaxation with family and guests. Wooden columns holding up the porch roof create a charming atmosphere while brown rustic door and windows framed with white blend into the stone walls held together with white cement. Plain red tiles on the porch floor add to the rustic air of the house inspiring owners to try and create a colorful garden around the house and hide the imperfection of uneven ground.
The frame of this prefabricated house was constructed entirely out of wood as you can see here while the rest of the natural materials were attached at the site. In today's technically advanced world there are frameworks in varied materials which can be covered with stone, brick or wood depending on desired look required and local weather conditions. Here the walls are plastered together with coating materials by the home builder to hold the stones together and give an aesthetic finish to this lovely abode.
Plain white walls add depth and beauty to prefabricated homes with their corrugated surfaces. The wooden ceiling and window frames emphasize the whiteness creating a soothing atmosphere inside the house. White electrical fittings add elegance to the dazzling white walls that form a delightful partnership with pale brown floor and dark brown roof.
It is impossible to have corridors in a tiny 67 Sqmtr home as it limits size of individual rooms so all are placed in a single row like here. Homes in the countryside usually have a large hall that is divided into dining and living sections depending on space available with bedroom/s and washrooms just off the main hall. Use of simple unadorned wooden doors in the rooms brings vitality to the white walls across the house.
The picture of this smartly designed home shows how placement of doors and windows helps to bring in natural light and maintain flow of fresh air at all hours of day and night if all are open. Though the structure is not very large and spacious it is a perfect example of how prefabricated building can become a eco-friendly home with minimal heat loss and low consumption of resources.
